Farmer share lunch to feed fairgoers for 35 cents

During the South Dakota State Fair, fairgoers can eat a $13 lunch for only 35 cents. It’s South Dakota Famers Union’s way of helping consumers understand just how much money family farmers and ranchers earn from the food products they raise.
“It’s our way of letting consumers know that even though prices are up in the grocery store, profits for South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers are not. The people who do the work to raise the food ingredients receive a small percentage of the price we all pay in the grocery store,” Executive Director Karla Hofhenke said.
The annual Farmers Share Lunch is held at 11:30 a.m. during Farmers Union Day at the State Fair Saturday, Sept. 3. The meal will be served in the Farmers Union tent across from the Freedom Stage at the South Dakota State Fair.
“This event draws attention to the fact that farmers and ranchers are not doing as well as it may seem from grocery store prices,” Union Center rancher Dallis Basel said. “We look forward to this lunch each year because we like to share a meal and the story of our ranch with consumers.”
The fact is, even though they raise the food ingredients, family farmers and ranchers pay the same prices at the grocery store as families who don’t work in production agriculture. And like most American families, farm and ranch profits are not following the spike in household expenses like groceries.
“We go grocery shopping just like everyone else,” said Basel, who raises sheep and cattle together with his wife, Tammy. “Even though prices are up in the grocery store, we do not earn much more than break even on cattle and right now, the sheep markets have bottomed out, so we are going backward when we sell market lambs.”
A lifelong Farmers Union member, Basel said he appreciates the efforts that go into the annual Farmers Share Lunch because feeding more than 1,000 fairgoers helps connect consumers to the truth.
“Big conglomerate food processors and the packers are making exorbitant profits – not family farmers and ranchers,” explained Basel, who serves on the state board for South Dakota Farmeres Union.
All proceeds and donations collected during the Farmer Share lunch will be given to Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota and Montana.
“Children are our future. Supporting children with critical illnesses and their families is one more way to make an impact during Farmers Union Day at the State Fair,” Hofhenke said.
Working to hold meat packers and food processors accountable and transparent is a focus of Farmers Union policy. Farmers Union will host a panel discussion focused on strengthening South Dakota’s Beef Industry at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Freedom Stage.
Panelists include South Dakota Farmers Union President Doug Sombke; Megan R. Kingsbury, Kingsbury & Associates, founder of the proposed Rapid City packing plant; Dale Bednarek, Farmers Union Industries; and James Halverson, executive director South Dakota Stockgrowers.