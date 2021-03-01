Forgoing bank may be best option, finance consultant says

Transitioning to the next generation on the farm is a tricky process that every producer will have to consider, but Mary Jo Irmen, author of “Farming Without the Bank,” said that transitioning without the banks help is an even more important step to take.
“Every operation has tons of money flowing through it and we aren’t using that money correctly,” Irmen said Feb. 8 during her talk at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s virtual convention webinar series. “We have to stop making the bank Plan A.”
Irmen said the very first step to getting the operation out from under the bank is simply taking command of your own books and tracking your money. She said she was shocked to find out just how many people didn’t keep detailed records of their money when she began working with farmers and producers.
The goal, according to Irmen, is to access all of your money through a “correctly structured” dividend-paying whole life insurance policy. Irmen said the policy essentially gives you the security of life insurance while giving you a pool of money that can be constantly accessed and that grows over time.
“You can control your payback terms because you’re the banker without putting your livelihood up as collateral,” she said.
The important aspect of the policy comes from what Irmen called “correctly structured” policies. In an ideal situation, the producer would have up to 75% of the cash value put into policy liquid to be used however he or she sees fit. With the money growing inside the policy, Irmen said that typically after seven to 11 years, you will breakeven and begin seeing more cash value than you put into the policy annually.
While Irmen said many producers she talks to think they have a whole life policy already, they instead have what is called a term life policy that has an expiration date.
“If you have what you’ve been told is ‘whole life,’ it’s most likely (not),” she said. “They are not true whole life policies and there is, unfortunately, a significant difference.”
Term life insurance – aside from the expiration date on the policy – also does not have the dividend-paying cash value system that whole life insurance is known for.
“That cash value acts like a savings account that grows with an interest rate with dividends,” she said.
After the breakeven point, Irmen said that as you put money into your policy, between compound interest and dividend payments, producers will begin to see more cash value than what is put in each year.
However, it isn’t as simple as just putting money into a new policy and then being rewarded later on down the line. Irmen said learning the debt your operation owes to the bank and figuring out a stable plan to pay it off is the final cog in the puzzle.
“If we don’t know how to save the operation, then the numbers are worthless,” she said.
Irmen said that the goal is to slowly have to borrow less and less from the bank as the cash value increases in your whole life insurance policy. However, due to varying circumstances, Irmen said working with a financial advisor to figure out exactly the right amount for you is important as borrowing from the bank is fine - as long as there is an end date in mind.
The side benefit to the policy, Irmen has found, has been from discussing the important idea that cash is not king – cash flow is king.
“This is the No. 1 thing I have to find. Where do you have cash flow that is not allowing them to pay money to the bank?” she said.
Irmen said that many producers will give up liquid money to buy new equipment or personal items not realizing that cash flow is more important than just having a set amount of money.
The last benefit Irmen highlighted on the whole life insurance comes from the idea of passing on generational wealth. Irmen said that typically producers aren’t thinking generations ahead, but an untaxed death benefit should most likely be used to put back into another whole life insurance plan as the compounding result is higher and higher death benefits as generations continue.
In the scenario she gave, after a 20-year investment into a whole life plan, the person passed on a $670,000 death benefit that, due to it being untaxed, only cost the family 60 cents on the dollar. After investing that money into another plan, the result would be a $4 million benefit that cost just 16 cents on the dollar.
At the end of three generations, in this specific scenario, the death benefit grew to $16 million.
“With that money, you bought a higher death benefit and leave three times the amount to my child,” she said. “Think about today’s generation that’s taking over, they are either not taking over or skipping a generation (due to debt).”
The last piece of advice Irmen left viewers with was to recognize and insure every piece of an operation that brings value. She said that people, machines, animals, and property should all be insured in case something happens.
“If they are an important part of your operation and day-to-day business, you can insure them,” she said. “You need to insure one another.”
