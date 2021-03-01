Forgoing bank may be best option, finance consultant says

Transitioning to the next generation on the farm is a tricky process that every producer will have to consider, but Mary Jo Irmen, author of “Farming Without the Bank,” said that transitioning without the banks help is an even more important step to take.

“Every operation has tons of money flowing through it and we aren’t using that money correctly,” Irmen said Feb. 8 during her talk at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s virtual convention webinar series. “We have to stop making the bank Plan A.”

Irmen said the very first step to getting the operation out from under the bank is simply taking command of your own books and tracking your money. She said she was shocked to find out just how many people didn’t keep detailed records of their money when she began working with farmers and producers.

The goal, according to Irmen, is to access all of your money through a “correctly structured” dividend-paying whole life insurance policy. Irmen said the policy essentially gives you the security of life insurance while giving you a pool of money that can be constantly accessed and that grows over time.

“You can control your payback terms because you’re the banker without putting your livelihood up as collateral,” she said.

The important aspect of the policy comes from what Irmen called “correctly structured” policies. In an ideal situation, the producer would have up to 75% of the cash value put into policy liquid to be used however he or she sees fit. With the money growing inside the policy, Irmen said that typically after seven to 11 years, you will breakeven and begin seeing more cash value than you put into the policy annually.