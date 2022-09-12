‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show

Rambo, Bobby, Wilbur, Diesel, Joker, Turbo, George and Joey are all coming to the 2022 Clay County Fair. These eight “Gentle Giants” will be strutting their stuff the last Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 in the draft horse competition.
Ranging in weight from 1,800 to 2,200 pounds each and in age from 3 to 15, the eight Belgian geldings are owned by 46-year-old Lynn and 47-year-old Mike Loveland and 83-year-old Marlin and 82-year-old Sharon Micklatcher, of Albion, Michigan, in a family partnership. Lynn is the daughter of the Micklatchers. The operation is known as Heritage Hill Farms.
Lynn grew up with the horses. Her parents started 50 some years ago with paints and went into draft horses in 1985.
“They kept buying horses one at a time. At one time we had 15,” said Lynn.
The family, minus Marlin who likes to stay at home and oversee the cats and dogs, will travel 12-hours to the Clay County Fair. The convoy of a semi filled with the eight horses followed by a truck and a camper will arrive on Friday, Sept. 16.
“We truly love the fair. The spectators are great. They thank us for coming. They make us feel welcome,” Lynn said. “We love when they cheer for us.”
The Heritage Hill horses perform like athletes. They eat like athletes, too. They are fed a bale of hay per horse per day and 10-12 pounds of grain twice a day per horse.
For the competition, one single horse will be hooked to a cart or there might be eight horses hooked to a cart. Most shows have single to six horse hitches.
“We like to pull in, have a day off, show and go home the next day after the show,” Lynn said. “It gives everyone a day of rest.”
They haul straight through from Michigan to Spencer, and they come with two drivers because of the 11-hour CDL rule. Jonathan Hedges helps drive and helps at shows.
The group travels to around 15 shows from June to the middle of October, from Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, George, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Iowa. When the group attended the Classic Six finals in Oklahoma, it was a 19-hour drive. With horses on board, Lynn said it was easier to drive straight thru.
When going to Georgia, however, which is a 16-hour haul, the trip was driven in two days to give a break to the horses as well as the humans.
When Lynn isn’t traveling to shows and fairs, she trains horses, works horses, cleans stalls and puts up 3,000 to 3,500 square bales of hay each season.
“That is my full time job,” she said.
Her parents have 80 acres while she and her husband have 23 acres and a neighbor has a 25-acre hay field that they bale.
“I’m pretty much on the farm all the time and I enjoy it. I love being able to work with horses,” she said.
Mike keeps busy as a horse shoer. Her parents are retired.
“We run this as a business, but it is a hobby,” Lynn said.
The horses support themselves with prize money. It goes into the bank to be used for vet bills, equipment and to replace a horse if necessary.
“We do it because we love the horses, love being around the horses and we want to educate people,” Lynn said.
People are fascinated by their size.
“They are truly gentle giants, ranging in size from 18 to 19.3 hands,” Lynn said.
With the price of gas, the family has curtailed plans and dropped three shows. The Clay County Fair is still in the books, thought. This will be their third year in a row visiting.
“My dad used to do farm work, rake hay and haul manure,” Lynn said. “He said we were glorified gypsies in maybe hitting three shows, packing up and moving down the road.