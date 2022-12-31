Get cracking: South Dakota-made corn cracker makes quick work of cattle feed

A Huron, South Dakota-manufacturer known for their combine headers has branched out to serve livestock producers.

Lankota’s corn cracker works quickly to turn grain into enough feed for thousands of cattle.

“We built it with the smaller farmer in mind but it also has enough capacity to be appealing to the larger feedlot owner,” said Brady Teveldal, sales manager and head of research and development at Lankota.

The smaller version available as a three-point hook-up to a tractor can handle smaller herds. A trailer-mounter version can feed 4,300 to 6,000 head, Teveldal said.

The new item will be on display at the company’s first time booth at the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion, Jan. 4-6.

The corn cracker runs off a tractor’s power take-off and works with 150 or 400 horsepower engines. It looks much like a forage blower, but inside are 60 swinging hammers.

“(Customers) have been surprised it could do so much in an hour,” Teveldal said.

With a 250 horsepower tractor and corn at 30% moisture, the machine will crack 4,500 bushels per hour or more.

Lankota aimed to keep design simple and parts quality. The corn cracker has far fewer moving parts than a regular roller mill, Teveldal said. It doesn’t use a chian, sprockets, belts or pulleys.

“It’s very maintenance free and easy to use,” he said.

The plates are made out of AR 4000 metal, the same steel used for target shooting.

This is the third harvest season the Lankota has offered its corn cracker, having sold about 200 units. The first three units have processed 1 million bushels each, Teveldal said.

“We haven’t even flipped hammers to the other side because they’re not wearing,” he said.

Lankota was started by Yale, South Dakota, farmer Kim Tschetter and his wife, Marvie. They’re retired now, and the business is run by their sons and business namesake Lance and Dakota Tschetter.

The company was built on Kim’s design for combine header adapters. Their most popular products now include the corn cracker and stalk rollers that mount on the front of the tractor and knock over stalks to save on wear on the tires.

Everything is made at the shop in Huron where about 50 employees work.

Teveldal said they’re excited to tell Dakota Farm Show visitors about their offerings. The booth number is 240-244.

“Stop by and say hello,” he said.