Growing beautifully

Some families buy big and grow into their homes. Some start out small and add on. For one farm family, finishing in phases allowed them to carve out the perfect space for their growing family.

Amber and David Jandel lived in their country home for a decade before transforming the basement from an unframed storage space into a cozy living area, and that meant they got just want they needed.

The Jandels moved a manufactured house onto their land, a half mile from their main farmsite northwest of Redfield, South Dakota. That was 2008 and before they had kids. The first floor provided plenty of space for them.

“We didn’t have need for the space. We wanted to save money and pay for it ourselves,” Amber Jandel said.

Aside from the plumbing and windows, the walk-in basement was left as a blank slate and used only for storage. They made progress on the lower level in stages. They had the walls framed and strung electrical in 2013. Five years later, the sheetrock went up.

“We did a slow roll into finishing,” Jandel said.

Family members helped out with the painting work, but contractors did most everything else. The bulk of the work was completed in the spring of 2019, and a basement office was finished in February 2020.

Already, the family has put the big, open living space to good use. They’ve hosted a couple family Christmases.

“Having that space is so big for our family,” Jandel said.

Now their two kids, son Peyton, 6, and daughter Presleigh, 3, have a place to spread out and play.