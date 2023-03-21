Kindergartners excitedly pointed out to each other an egg that was about to hatch in the classroom incubator.

They greeted a gray feathered hen named Grayson and told visitors whatever facts they could remember about chickens and eggs.

It’s all part of the lessons in Mindi Stroschein’s classroom at Journey Elementary, part of the Harrisburg School District in southern Sioux Falls. The students learn about the lifecycle as they place fertilized eggs in the incubator. After watching and waiting, they becoming caregivers for the hatched baby chicks.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the learners to be part of the process,” Stroschein said.

It’s a lesson that sticks with them.

This is the 12th year kindergarteners have hatched chicks in the classroom. Stroschein’s son is 11, and he still counts it among his most memorable school experiences, she said.

“It’s something they remember,” Stroschein said.

These are the types of lessons being fostered all across South Dakota by a Sioux Falls-based non-profit recently rebranded as GroundWorks Connect. Through its South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom, it provides curriculum that helps teachers incorporate knowledge about agriculture into their standard science, history and social studies lessons.

The connections students make when they learn where their food comes from, how we care for the food and the soil and how we care for ourselves is indelible, said Cindy Heidelberger, interim executive director of GroundWorks Connect. She announced the organization’s new name and programs at a news conference on National Ag Day March 21.

GroundWorks created the Tour SD! program for fourth graders, helping them learn about South Dakota communities and the role agriculture plays there. It hosts summer camps. It’s partnered with more than 300 schools to build teaching gardens, and soon it will expand its fifth grade curriculum for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons. Through all those programs, the organization reaches more than 20,000 South Dakota kids.

Putting agriculture at the forefront is important when 1% of the population actively farms, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn said.

“We feel it’s in our best interest but also our responsibility to make those ties to our consumer long lasting,” he said.

This summer, GroundWorks Connect will reach out to even more teachers with the South Dakota Education and Agriculture Conference June 27-28 on the SDSU campus in Brookings. It will help give teachers the background knowledge they need to incorporate ag concepts in their lessons plans, said Bjorn Nelson, work works with Bayer and serves as president of the GroundWorks board.

Industry experts like himself and teachers like his daughters speak different languages, he said. By bringing them together for this conference they can find a way to present different concepts.

His hope is that every school in the state will make a connection with a local farmer who can help students understand agriculture.

Their efforts also connect students with careers in agriculture in ways kids who didn’t grow up on the farm might not have thought about a generation ago.

The career opportunities are almost endless, Dunn said: “I see opportunities for these city kids to grow into our state’s largest industry, agriculture.”