The many challenges facing farmers and ranchers are taking a toll.
“Farmers right now, are under more stress than they have ever been. They have zero control over everything that has made them money in the past. No control over markets, livestock prices, weather or ethanol. Every single thing that has made money before is taking a hit right now,” said Dr. Franne Sippel, an Aberdeen farm wife and licensed psychologist with Northern Plains Psychological Associates.
She says this is no time to go it alone.
“In South Dakota we have a very high suicide rate among farmers. I have been married to a farmer for 30 years, so I understand how individualistic, hardworking and proud farmers are. It is not easy or natural for them to reach out for help,” Sippel said. “Farmers are really good at reaching out to experts like agronomists or mechanics. Add mental health experts as another tool in your toolbox to help you be a successful farmer.”
Insurance coverage (by most companies) of tele-medicine due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes it easier than ever to reach out for help.
“There is more privacy-no having to sit in a waiting room. And they can pull over in the tractor and not waste time,” Sippel said.
Left untreated, anxiety and depression not only impacts the farmer or rancher, but their family as well. Along with suicide, Sippel said she and her peers are seeing an uptick in divorce.
“When faced with depression or anxiety, men are likely to withdraw from others and be angry,” she said. “A mental health professional can help provide coping tools for the farmer and the couple. Such tools may help save a marriage or a relationship with another family member involved in the farming operation. Dealing with business and family can be very difficult.”
As many farm organizations work to provide their members with information about mental health resources, Sippel calls on individual farmers and ranchers who have received help with anxiety or depression to share their story with neighbors and friends.
“The stigma is pretty strong. It would help if some brave farmers would step forward and share how they were helped,” she said.
To connect with a mental health professional, reach out to the Farmer & Rural Stress Hotline, 1-800-691-4336. If your insurance company will not cover telehealth, Sippel says some clinics, like Northeastern Mental Health Center, have grants to help cover costs.