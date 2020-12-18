Jim Redder had a soft spot for tradition. The Flandreau-area farmer championed agricultural history, hosting the South Dakota State Hand Corn picking contest for several years and hoping to one day see his farm selected for the national competition.

He carried on the old ways in his day to day work as well. While modern combines make quick work of harvesting corn and separating the grain, Jim harvested his fields with a corn picker and stored ear corn.

Every year, he’d fill five corn cribs around his place, and through the winter, he’d grind the ears to feed his cattle.

“He liked the old way of doing things,” said Deb Redder, his wife of 46 years.

Then came 2020. This fall, family had to step in and help finish picking corn after Jim’s hospitalization. He and Deb both came down with COVID-19, but Jim was hit harder. He’d previously battled blood cancer, which left him susceptible to respiratory illnesses. After 18 days in the hospital, he died Oct. 31. He was 66.

Friends and neighbors returned to the Redder farm Dec. 5 to help out again. They dusted off an old corn sheller and spent a sunny Saturday shelling cobs and hauling the grain to a local elevator.

“This is kind of a help out and fun day at the same time,” said Tim Henning, Deb’s brother-in-law, who helped organize the get-together. Jim was a year older than him, and when he died, it hit pretty close to home, he said.

A few dozen people – most of them related – came to set up the sheller, break the ears from the corn crib, shovel dropped grain and take on any number of jobs. Several kids grabbed buckets to help or just ran around the farm yard, bounding across the bales of hay.

Deb Redder likes to see the younger generations involved.

“They are learning a life lesson,” she said.

For the older generations, shelling corn brought them back.

“I haven’t done this for 25 years,” Henning said. “Jim was an old school guy.”

The process of picking corn and filling cribs takes some time. The same amount of corn that was trucked away from the corn cribs that day could have been combined in an hour, Henning estimated.

Jim bought his farm when he was 18. He grew up grinding corn to feed his cattle, and he just kept at it. Deb will continue to farm, but she’s looking to simplify.

“He had a plan for the farm, and I’m going to carry out that plan,” She said.

She’s ordered seed for next year. The cattle will be sold after Jan. 1 so there will be no need to grind corn through the coming winter. She’s learning the ins and outs of farm management as new things come along, and when it gets to be too much, she relies on family to help.

That was the case when she asked her brother-in-law to take care of the ear corn.

“He threw together a wonderful crew,” she said.

It was heartwarming to see so many people milling about her farm yard on an unseasonably warm December day. It showed they really care, she said.

It took some calling around, but Henning located a working corn sheller owned by Harvey Schmidt.

Schmidt guesses his John Deere sheller is a model from the mid to late 1960s. He heard it was the last one sold new out of the dealership in Humboldt. He bought it from a nephew of the original owner. Though he last used it nine years ago, it took only some oil and one new belt to get it running again.

The Redders played a big role in keeping agricultural history alive. They hosted the South Dakota State Hand Corn Picking Contest for eight years at their farm. It was always Jim’s goal to host the national competition. He did so in 2018. People from around the Midwest – and even a Japanese reality TV star – came to the Redder farm to pick corn by hand in timed events.

+4 Quick Pick: South Dakota farmers prepare to host national corn picking contest Jim Redder will get some help bringing in his corn harvest later this month when a few hundr…

Jim had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma blood cancer two years before, but he was determined to compete in the 20-minute pick. It was exhausting, and he was emotional when the timer stopped, Deb remembered: “He just looked at me and said, ‘I did it.’”

Jim wasn’t a big farmer, so doing things the old way worked for him.

“We were able to make a living with what we had,” Deb said. “He was a good farmer, and it was a good way of life.”

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.