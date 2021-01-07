New State Fair livestock complex to be a ‘valuable’ asset

Funding push begins as lawmakers asked to dedicate state funds

State officials see big things again for the livestock facilities at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

After the Beef Complex burned down Oct. 31, plans began to rebuild bigger and better. The $19 million Dakota Events Complex – or DEX, as it’s been dubbed – is being designed to host national rodeo events, along with livestock shows, barrel racing, tractor shows and farm shows.

As the legislative session begins next week, Gov. Kristi Noem is asking state lawmakers for $12 million from the general fund to pay for the largest chunk of the project. About $3 million is covered by an insurance check, and fundraising efforts have begun to bring in at least $4 million.

“There’s been a lot of excitement,” said Hunter Roberts, interim secretary of agriculture.

Retiring Sen. Jim White from Huron will be leading the fundraising committee. He said it’s their goal to have the $4 million worth of donations in place before the governor’s budget goes to the appropriations committee in late February.

Roberts encourages others who support the project to speak up.

“All supporters of the fair need to get out in front of their legislator and talk about it,” he said.

This is a project that outweighs the fairground’s last major construction work. The Nordby Exhibit hall opened in 2018, completing a $4.7 million project. Most donations for that 4-H building came from the Huron community, Roberts said. The livestock complex will be a much bigger facility with a broader use.