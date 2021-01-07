New State Fair livestock complex to be a ‘valuable’ asset

Funding push begins as lawmakers asked to dedicate state funds
State officials see big things again for the livestock facilities at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.
After the Beef Complex burned down Oct. 31, plans began to rebuild bigger and better. The $19 million Dakota Events Complex – or DEX, as it’s been dubbed – is being designed to host national rodeo events, along with livestock shows, barrel racing, tractor shows and farm shows.
As the legislative session begins next week, Gov. Kristi Noem is asking state lawmakers for $12 million from the general fund to pay for the largest chunk of the project. About $3 million is covered by an insurance check, and fundraising efforts have begun to bring in at least $4 million.
“There’s been a lot of excitement,” said Hunter Roberts, interim secretary of agriculture.
Retiring Sen. Jim White from Huron will be leading the fundraising committee. He said it’s their goal to have the $4 million worth of donations in place before the governor’s budget goes to the appropriations committee in late February.
Roberts encourages others who support the project to speak up.
“All supporters of the fair need to get out in front of their legislator and talk about it,” he said.
This is a project that outweighs the fairground’s last major construction work. The Nordby Exhibit hall opened in 2018, completing a $4.7 million project. Most donations for that 4-H building came from the Huron community, Roberts said. The livestock complex will be a much bigger facility with a broader use.
The Beef Complex saw a lot of use outside of fair week. In 2019, the state fairgrounds hosted 130 events, being used 270 days out of the year. The Beef Complex accounted for about 65% of that traffic.
Its loss left the community with a big whole in what they have to offer for event space, White said.
By building a large, enclosed arena, officials think the Dakota Events Complex can do even more.
“We think it has the capacity to become a regional attraction,” White said.
“I think it will be very valuable,” Roberts added.
One goal is to draw national events like the National High School Rodeo Association’s junior high rodeo finals that came to Huron in 2018 and 2019. The trend is to move those events indoors so weather isn’t a worry, Roberts said.
The initial plans call for a 200,000-square foot facility – more than double the size of the old Beef Complex. It will have two rodeo arenas with a riding and warm-up area and seating for more than 7,000 spectators.
“This is not just replacing the building it’s kind of a reconfiguration of the fair,” White said. “We’re making this an all-event complex.”
The design has a gambrel roof down the center of the facility. Roberts said it was important that the building not look like a warehouse.
“We wanted to tie it to our ag heritage. Let’s make it look a little unique,” he said.
The old building – constructed in the 1970s – is being demolished. It was a total loss after the fire caused by a faulty refrigerator cord in the concessions stand. Clean up work should be done by early February. Design work and engineering will be done this year, and the project will go to bid, as long as funding comes in line. There are plans for a groundbreaking ceremony at the State Fair in September, and construction will take place over the next year. The goal is to have the new Dakota Events Complex ready for use at the 2022 State Fair.
The new building will also take the place of the adjacent sheep barn, which will be torn down after the fair this year.
Showing their animal at the Beef Complex was kind of like an award-event to round out show season for generations of South Dakota kids, White said, and the building was a main ingredient in supporting the youth of the agricultural industry.
“This is a thing of the future for these young people,” he said. “We want this to be a family tradition and keep it going.”
The new building may come with a corporate or family name. Part of the fundraising efforts is to sell naming rights. Roberts said the sponsorship is at the $1.5 million level. There are several donation levels, including a donor wall and a brand and name recognition display.
For individuals who would like to donate, you can do so through the South Dakota State Fair Foundation. The foundation is selling commemorative benches and planters.
You can donate online through a link on the www.sdstatefair.com landing page, or call the state fair office at 605-353-7340.
The fundraising committee is made up of members from across the state:
Scott Cordts – Huron
Loren Noess – Sioux Falls
Preston Steele – Huron
Terry Schiltz – Huron
Dick Werner – Herreid
David McGirr - Huron
Brad McGirr – Huron
Steve Masat – Redfield
Dean & Judy Stevens – Huron
Kristi Effling - Highmore
Janet Heine – Fordyce, NE
Jeff Lakner - Wessington
Craig Schaunamann - Aberdeen
Brett Blasius – Wall
Barry Mack - Huron
Associate Members:
Hunter Roberts – Pierre
Sherman Gose – Huron
Gary Cammack – Union Center
Dusty Anderson – Yankton
Larry Gabriel – Phillip
Laurie Shelton – Huron
Larry Tiedeman - Brookings
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.