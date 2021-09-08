Panel: Timing is right to reinstate COOL

The time has come to reinstate country of origin labeling, according to a panel of producers-turned public officials, and it’s only fair for farmers and consumers alike.

Focusing on the entities on either end of the food spectrum was the priority for the three panelists speaking at Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair Saturday, Sept. 4.

One part of helping both consumers who want to know where their food is from and making sure producers are treated fairly is reinstating country of origin labeling for beef, they agreed.

While country of origin labeling - or COOL - was set up with the 2008 farm bill, influencers including the wine industry in powerful states had a hand in repealing it, explained National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. Now the organization is working to restore labeling as an effort to help the beef industry in the 2023 farm bill.

“The time is right to start to bring these things to bear,” said Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator, noting that South Dakota’s governor and Congressional delegation are on board with the effort.

Ducheneaux ranches with brothers on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and served as executive director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council before being appointed to lead the FSA in February.

The COVID-19 pandemic when meat packing plants shut down and grocery store meat cases went empty, renewed interest in breaking up the large companies that process most of the nation’s meat.

“We’re being pit as farmers and ranchers against consumers by the people in the middle,” Ducheneaux said.