Panel: Timing is right to reinstate COOL

The time has come to reinstate country of origin labeling, according to a panel of producers-turned public officials, and it’s only fair for farmers and consumers alike.
Focusing on the entities on either end of the food spectrum was the priority for the three panelists speaking at Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair Saturday, Sept. 4.
One part of helping both consumers who want to know where their food is from and making sure producers are treated fairly is reinstating country of origin labeling for beef, they agreed.
While country of origin labeling - or COOL - was set up with the 2008 farm bill, influencers including the wine industry in powerful states had a hand in repealing it, explained National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. Now the organization is working to restore labeling as an effort to help the beef industry in the 2023 farm bill.
“The time is right to start to bring these things to bear,” said Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator, noting that South Dakota’s governor and Congressional delegation are on board with the effort.
Ducheneaux ranches with brothers on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and served as executive director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council before being appointed to lead the FSA in February.
The COVID-19 pandemic when meat packing plants shut down and grocery store meat cases went empty, renewed interest in breaking up the large companies that process most of the nation’s meat.
“We’re being pit as farmers and ranchers against consumers by the people in the middle,” Ducheneaux said.
“We’ve got a system that doesn’t work,” Larew added.
Oren Lesmeister, a producer from Parade, South Dakota as well as a state legislator and Farmers Union board member, was part of a big bipartisan discussion about the meat packing industry. It’s a big deal, he said, when groups like the cattlemen, R-Calf, Farmers Union and Farm Bureau agree there’s a problem.
“Every major ag and consumer organization is starting to bark,” he said.
Lesmeister stressed that there needs to be a plan in place if the large packers are broken up. They produce the vast majority of food, he said, and without a plan we could see the same issue with short supplies at the grocery stores.
“If they don’t operate, we’ll be right back where we were during the pandemic,” Lesmeister said.
He encourages producers and anyone from the public to make their voices heard.
“We need to be telling the story of the boots on the ground,” Lesmeister said.
Ducheneaux said producers with questions can email him directly and he will respond.
A member of the crowd asked when South Dakota would have an officially appointed state executive director. Jamie White has been serving in the role of acting director, awaiting an appointment from the Biden administration.
Ducheneaux acknowledged it’s a long process and they are in the interview process now. He urged producers to speak up if they’re not getting the help they need in the meantime.
“We definitely want to know if you’re hearing of a breakdown in the system,” he said.
As administrator of many of agriculture’s disaster relief programs, Ducheneaux also encouraged producers in need to apply for assistance. Even if an application might not qualify, he said it helps the agency learn where there are gaps in the system.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.