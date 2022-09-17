Passing knowledge: Woman Farmer of the Year aims to educate others about agriculture

VeaBea Thomas was named the 2022 Dakotafest Woman Farmer of the Year during an award ceremony at the farm show in Mitchell Aug. 18.

Thomas and her family raise Angus near Harold, South Dakota where she plays an active role keeping the operation running smoothly.

Thomas worked as a registered nurse along with ranching for several years, before finally deciding to ranch full time.

She was nominated by South Dakota Farm Bureau, who had this to say about her, “She is a testament to what South Dakota prides itself with: hard work, genuineness and a vision that provides an opportunity to the next generation of farmers and ranchers.”

Thomas accepted her award with grace and humbleness.

“There are so many women that are more deserving than me,” she told the Dakotafest crowd.

Thomas wears many hats on her family’s operation including managing daily practices, cattle genetics, running cattle for their annual sale, bookkeeping year round and oversees the Thomas Ranch quarter horse breeding program and rodeo horses.

Thomas is active in many organizations, including serving as current president for both the South Dakota Beef Breed Council and South Dakota Beef Industry Council. She is also active in 4-H and FFA.

“I just feel like it's important for all of us to give back,” Thomas said after the award ceremony.

Thomas said she’s proud to see more women returning to ranching and encouraged girls to get involved with agriculture. With all the technology and knowledge in the world today, girls can do anything they want, she said.

“I don't think there's anybody who could outwork our daughter Laura,” she said.

Thomas acknowledged that as women age, roles on the ranch change but those changes should be embraced.

“I don't do the things I used to do on the ranch anymore. I can't physically. My hands don't work like they used to,” she said.

She hopes the next generations will learn the tricks of the trade and that the older generation will pass down their knowledge because there is a place for everyone.

Along with all her hard work on the ranch and volunteering, Thomas is dedicated to educating others about agriculture.

“People don’t know what they don’t know,” Thomas said. It’s important to set the record straight if someone is delivering misinformation and educate others to the best degree possible without getting defensive, she added.

Other nominees for the 2022 Dakotafest Woman Farmer of the Year were Ginger Post of Volga, Bonnie Krogman of Wood, Donna Thompson of Estelline and Evelyn Powell of Chamberlain.