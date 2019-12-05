Recently, I had the privilege of joining Dr. Steve Meyer and Former State Sen. Steve Warnstadt to discuss agriculture challenges with a group at the Western Iowa Tech Community College Convocation. My remarks centered on three key points: trade, an outlook for the year, and financial trends.
Trade
Regularly, we hear of progress (or lack thereof) on trade. As sure as I write this piece, this fast-moving topic will have changed, and will represent perhaps either more or less of a challenge. However, we know the following:
• A modestly stronger U.S. dollar makes American agricultural exports more expensive to the various buyers;
• The world population is approximately 7.7 billion, and is projected to increase to 11.2 billion by the year 2100. Arable land (best-suited for tilling and can support the growing of crops) is not increasing and represents approximately 11% of the globe’s total land surface. The U.S. population approximates 326 million (4.5% of the world), and U.S. arable land totals 10.5% of arable land.
• Nearly 20% of U.S. agricultural production is exported, including one out of two rows of soybeans and slightly more than one out of five rows of corn.
• U.S. exports have increased from near zero in 1970 to an estimated peak of approximately $152.3 billion in 2014 ($140 billion in 2018).
Outlook
The 2019 crop year had a little bit of something for everyone. As northwestern Iowa corn and soybean harvest was winding down, both commodities were expected to fall below trendline yields, compared to historically high production three of the last four years.
The 2019 grain carryovers are generally projected market-neutral at equal (or slightly lower) bushels, following a reduction in demand following lower exports.
Near-term U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri (FAPRI-MU) projections show little price movement during the next five years.
The livestock sector is not as bleak, with total livestock production and prices estimated slightly higher, dominated largely by pork, on the world stage.
Financial trends
Unlike three of the last four years of historically high yields, a combination of lower yields and prices have placed downward pressure on operating results. Only the 2019 government’s market facilitation payments allowed a slight uptick to 2019 Net Farm and Net Cash Farm Income forecasts. Still overall the near-term financial outlook is rather tumultuous:
• Farm debt continues to rise, now passing $180 billion. This adverse trend included the timeline through and since the “golden years” of 2011-12, when farm incomes were at record levels due to weather-impacted higher commodity prices.
• The larger strain is short-term asset and liability measurements, where liquidity improvements are largely the result of re-financing adverse working capital levels with longer term debt and not the positive cash flows from operating results.
• Though there have been slightly downward trends during each of the last five years, only a reasonably stable farmland valuation market keeps equity erosion at bay.
Weathering this storm requires careful scrutiny and analysis. Farm Bill Educational Meetings in northwestern Iowa will stress risk management practices built upon objective, research-based agricultural information. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in partnership with the USDA, will host seven workshops across the region. All meetings are without charge, and will feature the same program. The dates are:
• Dec. 10 – Everly (Hap Ketelsen Community Center), 9 a.m. to noon.
• Dec. 11 – Emmetsburg (Iowa Lakes Community College Campus), 1-4 p.m.
• Dec. 17 – Sheldon (Northwest Iowa Community College Campus), 5-8 p.m.
• Dec. 18 – Storm Lake (Prairie Lakes AEA), 1-4 p.m.
• Dec. 19 – Le Mars (ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County Office), 5-8 p.m.
Also, please remember that Ag Decision Maker (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/) is a key and free online resource.
As always, if you have any comments or questions about the contents of this article or items herein discussed, please don’t hesitate to call me.
Gary Wright is a farm business management specialist wiht Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Reach him at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.