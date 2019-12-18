The precision agriculture building under construction on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings secured a new financial gift and partnership.
Poet announced a $2 million contribution to the Raven Precision Agriculture Center at its headquarters in Sioux Falls Dec. 17. The ethanol company will also be partnering with the university to do more research on campus.
Poet will create research space at the on-campus research park and help develop curriculum on bioprocessing.
Poet CEO Jeff Broin said biofuels play an important role in both combating climate change and keeping family farmers farming. He said the collaboration with SDSU’s precision ag program will help South Dakota farmers cultivate even more sustainable practices.
“This new partnership will help keep family farmers on the farm and driving agriculture to new heights while creating a better world for our children and grandchildren,” Broin said at a press conference at Poet headquarters.
SDSU President Barry Dunn was also on hand to speak.
“Your gift to the Raven Precision Ag Center will not only support our world-class facility, but open doors to new the development of knowledge through cutting edge research,” Dunn said.
The building is designed with co-mingled office space to allow various departments to collaborate. Ag college dean John Killefer pointed out a corner of the floor plan that shows a patchwork of offices, alternating between ag engineering staff and plant science specialists. It will foster ag advancements across disciplines, he said.
“Students are really going to benefit,” Killefer said.
In addition to a dedicated laboratory for biomass processing, the building features soil fertility and soil chemistry labs as well as a crop production lab and one for soil and water mechanics. Offices for the state’s Mesonet weather data program are part of the space as well.
The building on the corner of Medary Avenue and North Campus Drive should be complete by spring 2021.
Poet joins other sponsors of the $41.6 million building, including Raven’s $5 million contribution, $6 million from South Dakota Corn Utilization Council and $1.5 million from the CHS Foundation. Corteva Agriscience, which donated $600,000, will name the student atrium. Another half million came from each First Dakota National Bank and Agtegra Cooperative
The state Legislature authorized funding for the project, including issuing public bonds. The bill also authorized raising some of the funds through a 25-cents-per-ton inspection fee on commercial fertilizer.