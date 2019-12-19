South Dakota families in need will be able to put a holiday ham on the table, thanks to the donation of 53,000 pounds of ham from Pipestone, a veterinary services and sow management company based in Minnesota.
Pipestone teamed up with grocery stores on a project called Give a Helping Ham. For every pound of ham purchased from any of the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations or the Mitchell Coborn’s from Nov. 18-27, the company donated a pound of pork in return.
“Protein continues to remain on the needs list for food banks serving families with food insecurity in our local communities.” Pipestone CEO Dr. Luke Minion said in a news release. “We are honored to help serve that need by partnering with local grocery stores and food banks on the Give a Helping Ham program.”
Over the last four years, the Give a Helping Ham program have given nearly 200,000 pounds to the food bank.
“Pipestone offers the largest pork protein donations to Feeding South Dakota,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “There are so many families that will enjoy the donated pork loin during the holidays and we couldn’t be more thankful to Pipestone for making that possible.”
Food pantries across South Dakota need donationsduring the winter season. Contact your local food pantry to find out their current food, volunteer and monetary needs.