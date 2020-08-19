South Dakota Farmers Union recognizes South Dakotans who give back to their rural communities with the 2020 Rural Dakota Pride Award.
The 2020 Rural Dakota Pride honorees include Connie and Allen Hoeft of Stratford, Holly Bauer of Whitewood, Sharon Peterson of De Smet, Jenny Wilk of Huron and Joyce Heath of Winner. Watch for stories on each honoree:
Joyce Heath
If you need to reach Joyce Heath, you’d better call her cell phone because the Winner volunteer and small business owner is always on the go.
“I guess I don’t know how to say ‘no’ and I just love making people happy. There are so many things that need volunteers’ help in a small town,” said Heath, who has lived in Winner her entire life except for the year she attended beauty school in Sioux Falls. Since returning home 54 years ago, she has operated Joyce’s Hair Styling, raised her family and actively volunteered for the Winner community.
Inspired by her mom, also an active volunteer, Sedonia Wagner, Heath joined the Catholic Daughters, St. Mary’s Chapter 54 years ago. Today, she serves as regent. Focused on supporting their church, the group saw a need to remodel their church event hall and kitchen. They reached out to community members and secured enough funds through donations and sponsorships of stained-glass windows and plaques to complete the remodel.
Today, St. Mary’s Hall serves the entire Winner community. It is the go-to location for wedding receptions, reunions, the annual academic banquet and junior/senior prom banquet. Nearly 30 years ago, Heath began organizing the prom banquet with the help of parent volunteers. She lets the prom committee choose the menu – which nearly always includes her famous cheesy hashbrown dish.
“I like cooking big meals and it’s fun to be a part of the kids’ excitement,” said Heath, who also opens her home for family holidays and birthdays.
Her family is one of many reasons Heath enjoys giving back to the Winner community. She raised her kids there and now has three great-grandkids in town.
She is currently teaching her great-granddaughter, Peyton, how to sew for 4-H, continuing a tradition. Heath’s mom made all her clothing growing up. She learned how to sew from her mom, and in 2006 decided to join the local quilting guild so she could learn how to make star quilts. Since that time, she has made five and volunteers to help host a bi-annual quilt show and teaching 4-H members how to quilt.
“We need to teach youth how to sew and get them interested in quilting so that there will be a guild in the future,” she said.
In addition to helping youth learn how to sew, as a member of the local Elk’s Lodge Doe group, she helps raise funds to support LifeScapes which provides therapies and other services to children and adults with special needs. Their largest fundraiser is the Winner Elk’s Rodeo concession stand.
“The funds we raise also go to help community members after a fire or to help them with gas money when they need to travel for medical care due to cancer,” she said.
A gal with energy to spare, when she isn’t volunteering, cutting and styling hair in her salon or at the local assisted living or nursing home, Heath can be found driving around the local golf course on her pink golf cart.