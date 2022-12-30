SDSU Extension to discuss latest research at farm show

University extension experts will give talks on crop pests, fertilizer recommendations, how feedlots can handle drought and more during two days of the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion.
Hosted by the South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm and SDSU Extension, seminars will be held Jan. 4 and 5 with morning and afternoon sessions focusing on different topics.
Seminars will take place in a different location this year. The seminar area is just off the main floor in the southwest corner on the landing area. A schedule follows:
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Morning Session - Agronomy
• 9 a.m. – Rye Basics: Brad Rops, Operations Manager, SDSU Southeast Research Farm
• 9:30 a.m. – Tar Spot on Corn: Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Field Specialist in Plant Pathology
• 10 a.m. – Break
• 10:15 a.m. – Insects of Concern in Southeast South Dakota: Soybean Gall Midge and Dectes Stem Borer: Phil Rozeboom, SDSU Integrate Pest Management Coordinator
• 10:45 a.m. – Corn P and N Research Updates: Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Specialist in Soil Fertility
Afternoon Session - Soil Health
• 1:30 p.m. – Biological Agronomy: Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Field Specialist in Soils
• 2 p.m. – Soil Microorganisms Link Crop Management and Performance: Mike Lehman, USDA Soil Microbiologist
• 2:30 p.m. – Break
• 2:45 p.m. – Till vs No-till: Long-Term Research at the Southeast Farm: Peter Sexton, SDSU Southeast Research Farm / Agronomy, Horticulture & Plant Science
Thursday, Jan. 5
Morning Session - Livestock Management
• 9:30 a.m. – Drought Management in Feedlot Operations: Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate
• 10:15 a.m. – Break
• 10:30 a.m. – Turning Corn into Beef - Research Update: Zachary Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor in Ruminant Nutrition
• 11:15 a.m. – Feeding Hybrid Rye to Grow - Finish Pigs: Caitlyn Sullivan: SDSU Student
Afternoon Session - Self Care and Community Vitality
• 1 p.m. – Stress Management: Andrea Bjornestad, SDSU Associate Professor/Extension Specialist—Mental Health
• 1:50 p.m. – Break
• 2 p.m. – Agritourism Opportunities in South Dakota: Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Field Specialist in Community Vitality