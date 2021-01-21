Sioux empire livestock show schedule

Monday, Jan. 25
4-7 p.m. – Market Lamb Show & Market Goat Show Check, Smithfield Foods Ring
Tuesday, Jan. 26
8 a.m. – Market Lamb Show, Smithfield Foods Ring
Noon to 5 p.m. – Purebred Cattle Shows Check-In, south side of building
Noon to 3 p.m. – Photography Contest Check-In, north side of building
1 p.m. – Market Goat Show, Smithfield Foods Ring
1-3 p.m. – 4-H/FFA Invitational Calf Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring
4:30 p.m. – Welcome to Sioux Falls! & Ribbon Cutting, backdrop area
5:00 p.m. – 4-H/FFA Invitational Calf Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
Wednesday, Jan. 27
8 a.m. – Angus Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring
8 a.m. – Limousin Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
8:30 a.m. – Charolais Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show, north side of building
9 a.m. – Simmental Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring
9 a.m. – Hereford Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
10 a.m. – AOB Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring
Noon – Cattlemen’s Lunch, Trade Show Social Area
1 p.m. – Angus Sale, Sale Ring
2 p.m. – Simmental Sale, Sale Ring
3 p.m. – Limousin Sale, Sale Ring
3-7 p.m. – Market Swine Show Check-In, Smithfield Foods Ring
3:30 p.m. – Charolais Sale, Sale Ring
4 p.m. – Hereford Sale, Sale Ring
4:30 p.m. – AOB Sale, Sale Ring
Thursday, Jan. 28
8 a.m. – Market Swine Show, Smithfield Foods Ring
8-10 a.m. – Market Beef Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show, north side of building
Noon – Pork Plate Lunch, Trade Show Social Area
1-4 p.m. – Prospect Calf Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring
3 p.m. – Market Beef Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring
7 p.m. – Supreme Row Judging, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring
8 p.m. – Supreme Row Social, Sale Ring
Friday, Jan. 29
8 a.m. – Prospect Calf Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
5 p.m. – Social, north side of building
6 p.m. – Mayor’s Round-Up & Sale of Champions, north side of building
Saturday, Jan. 30
7-9 a.m. – Breeding Heifer Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring
Noon – Breeding Heifer Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring
Sunday, Jan. 31
7 a.m. – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest Check-In, Expo Building Bleachers
8 a.m. – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest, Expo Building
Noon – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest with reasons, official reasons and awards to follow
Noon – Youth Livestock Judging Contest Check-In, north side of building
1 p.m. – Youth Livestock Judging Contest, Expo Building