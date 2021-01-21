 Skip to main content
Sioux empire livestock show schedule
top story

Sioux empire livestock show schedule

Sioux Empire Farm Show judging contest

SDSU livestock judging coach Matt Johnson gives reasons to the 4-H and FFA participants on how to evaluate market lambs.

 Courtesy photo

Monday, Jan. 25

4-7 p.m. – Market Lamb Show & Market Goat Show Check, Smithfield Foods Ring

Tuesday, Jan. 26

8 a.m. – Market Lamb Show, Smithfield Foods Ring

Noon to 5 p.m. – Purebred Cattle Shows Check-In, south side of building

Noon to 3 p.m. – Photography Contest Check-In, north side of building

1 p.m. – Market Goat Show, Smithfield Foods Ring

1-3 p.m. – 4-H/FFA Invitational Calf Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring

4:30 p.m. – Welcome to Sioux Falls! & Ribbon Cutting, backdrop area

5:00 p.m. – 4-H/FFA Invitational Calf Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

Wednesday, Jan. 27

8 a.m. – Angus Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring

8 a.m. – Limousin Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

8:30 a.m. – Charolais Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show, north side of building

9 a.m. – Simmental Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring

9 a.m. – Hereford Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

10 a.m. – AOB Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring

Noon – Cattlemen’s Lunch, Trade Show Social Area

1 p.m. – Angus Sale, Sale Ring

2 p.m. – Simmental Sale, Sale Ring

3 p.m. – Limousin Sale, Sale Ring

3-7 p.m. – Market Swine Show Check-In, Smithfield Foods Ring

3:30 p.m. – Charolais Sale, Sale Ring

4 p.m. – Hereford Sale, Sale Ring

4:30 p.m. – AOB Sale, Sale Ring

Thursday, Jan. 28

8 a.m. – Market Swine Show, Smithfield Foods Ring

8-10 a.m. – Market Beef Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Trade Show, north side of building

Noon – Pork Plate Lunch, Trade Show Social Area

1-4 p.m. – Prospect Calf Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring

3 p.m. – Market Beef Show, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring

7 p.m. – Supreme Row Judging, Big Country 92.5 KTWB Ring

8 p.m. – Supreme Row Social, Sale Ring

Friday, Jan. 29

8 a.m. – Prospect Calf Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

5 p.m. – Social, north side of building

6 p.m. – Mayor’s Round-Up & Sale of Champions, north side of building

Saturday, Jan. 30

7-9 a.m. – Breeding Heifer Show Check-In, Grand Falls Casino Ring

Noon – Breeding Heifer Show, Grand Falls Casino Ring

Sunday, Jan. 31

7 a.m. – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest Check-In, Expo Building Bleachers

8 a.m. – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest, Expo Building

Noon – Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest with reasons, official reasons and awards to follow

Noon – Youth Livestock Judging Contest Check-In, north side of building

1 p.m. – Youth Livestock Judging Contest, Expo Building

