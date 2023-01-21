Sioux Falls Farm Show a one-stop shop for comparing ag products

It will be sold-out show with 320 vendors, including quite a few new additions, at the three-day Sioux Falls Farm Show this month.

It’s a great place for farmers to look for new and innovative ideas in the products and services that exhibitors have on display, said Ron Bormaster with Midwest Shows.

“They always like to see what’s cooking,” Bormaster said. “The internet is great, but to come and see what they have is even better.”

The 26th annual show runs Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 25-27 at the Sioux Falls Events Center. Admission and parking are free.

The show runs concurrently with the Sioux Empire Livestock Show put on by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The shows draw people from all around the region.

“Sioux Falls has shopping, everything else and a great farm show,” Bormaster said.

The farm show will fill the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Convention Center and Arena with massive farm equipment and exhibitor booths. The show kicks off each day with free coffee and rolls in the upper level of the Sioux Falls Arena.

Farmers can also fill up on information. DTN’s Todd Hultman will give a talk at 11 a.m. each day, talking about the early crop price outlook. That takes place in Meeting Room 6-7.

In that same location in the afternoons, South Dakota State University Extension experts will present on different topics at 1:30 p.m. each day. Presenters and topics are:

Jan. 25: David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, “Cereal Rye: Cover Crop and More.”

Jan. 26: Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist, “What’s all the Fuss about Carbon?”

Jan. 27: Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist, and Madlyn Shires, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Specialist, “Tar Spot in Corn.”

A new association for forage growers and buyers will have its kickoff meeting during the farm show. The Northern Plains Forage Association will meet at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the arena lobby. See the related story on page 17B.

Show-goers also have a chance to win seed, fertilizer and tools. Every morning and afternoon, Bomgaars is giving away a gift card for $500 worth of DeWalt tools. Every day, there’s also a $2,500 giveaway from N-Rich Plant Food and Wyfels Hybrids.

For more information and an interactive floor plan, visit https://siouxfallsfarmshow.com/.