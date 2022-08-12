Soil health showcase: Wessington Springs farm hosts tour highlighting soil-building practices

“If you take care of the land, the land will take care of you.”

That was the message when Scott Kolousek addressed a crowd of about 30 on his farm near Wessington Springs during the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) soil health tour July 21.

Kolousek is a fifth-generation farmer who has managed his fields with no-till for the last 20 years. The tour kicked off with Stan Boltz, NRCS regional soil health specialist using a rainfall simulator to conduct an infiltration test comparing moisture levels in five soil management types: continuous grazed, rotational grazed, cover crop, no till and conventional tillage.

Four of the five soil samples came from Beadle County with the other coming from near-by Hyde County, so the soils were all essentially the same, Boltz said.

Using the simulator, Boltz applied close to 3 inches of rain on pans of soil representing each management type.

The simulator showed run-off and erosion that occurs when rain hits the ground.

Jars on the front of the sample table filled with water that represented run-off while jars underneath collected water that infiltrated the soil.

As the rainfall simulator operated, the bare soils, particularly the conventional tillage, quickly started to show some backsplashing that contained soil particles, which represented erosion.

The raindrop is hitting the ground at 15-20 mph, said Austin Carlson, SDSHC soil health technician.

“You know how when you’re outside in a rainstorm without a raincoat, it kind of hurts? Same thing happens with the soil,” Carlson said.

That energy hitting the soil breaks it apart, he said, which then seals off the soil surface, which hinders infiltration.

“Instead, it just runs off the field,” Carlson said.

Once the 3 inches of rain had been applied to the soil samples, Boltz removed the no-till and conventional tillage pans and flipped them upside down, dumping out their contents onto a tarp.

The difference was as clear as wet and dry.

The no-till plot was soaked all the way through, while the conventional tillage plot was damp only around the edges. The center looked as if it had not seen a single drop of rain. Most of the moisture that hit it was lost to run-off.

Boltz and Carlson also conducted an on-site slake test, which demonstrates the stability of soil aggregates in water.

The test compared two clumps of soil, one from no-till land and one from conventionally tilled land.

The pieces were each dropped into a large tube of water. While each lost small pieces of soil, the conventionally tilled soil lost pieces that were larger and more quickly than its no-till counterpart. The conventionally tilled water was also considerably more cloudy.

The water stayed fairly clear in the no-till tube because the soil aggregates were staying together, rather than breaking apart.

“There’s a definite visual difference between those two samples,” Carlson said.

A soil aggregate is a biological system in which microorganisms work as glue to hold the particles together, Carlson said.

“That’s why it’s important. If we have a biologically healthy system, it’s going to glue the soil together. And it’s not going to completely fall apart in a rainfall event,” he said.

Boltz likened the rainfall simulator and slake test to going to the doctor.

When a patient first goes to the doctor, the nurse takes vitals and the doctor may come in and have a look.

“They don’t really know what’s wrong with you at that point, they just know something is wrong,” Boltz said.

The rainfall simulator infiltration test is similar, serving as an indicator of whether or not the soil is working well.

Once the doctor and nurse observe and learn about the patient’s symptoms, they might start to have an idea of what’s wrong and order a more conclusive test like for strep throat.

That’s where the slake test comes in.

“We suspect that we know something is wrong so we’re going to do this slake test to see if aggregate stability is the problem,” Boltz said.

Slake tests can be done at home.

First, take a small sample off the soil’s surface. Pea to marble size pieces work best, Boltz said. Place them in a few small, inexpensive sink strainers, then place the strainers in a bowl full of water.

Wait 60 seconds, remove the strainer and flip it over.

“You’ll see a huge difference,” Boltz said.

When the infiltration and slake tests were complete, tour attendees loaded up two school buses to tour four different areas of the Kolousek farm showing Kolousek’s crops, cover crops and grazing practices.

Kolousek discussed his practices at each stop along with explaining the benefits they’ve seen.

Since switching to no-till, the Kolousek family has incorporated other soil health practices including bolstering grazing rotations, introducing cover crops and reviving dung beetle populations by eliminating pour-on insecticide.

Kolousek said the results have been highly noticeable throughout his property, including an increased organic matter.

Scott said the results can be seen throughout their farm – starting with an increase in organic matter. It’s at more than 6% in fields across the farm. He drills cover crops, such as legumes, directly into his wheat field, cutting very little for straw bales. He takes just what he needs to use for calving, goats and horses in the barn.

“If you take all the straw off, that’s how you lose your organic matter,” he said.

More organic matter means less fertilizer.

“That saves us money,” he said.

Grazing was also prominently discussed on the tour.

NRCS soil conservationist Rodney Huisman, who ranches near Wessington Springs, recounted how he increased his grass per acre by 1,000 pounds.

Before Huisman worked for NRCS, he was having a discussion with Rod Voss, NRCS rangeland management specialist about a section of land with a fence that was in terrible shape.

Huisman said his father-in-law would run 75-80 cattle pairs on the section.

Voss told him that he should graze the land more intensively for a shorter period of time.

Huisman said he thought Voss probably knows his stuff, so maybe he should listen to him. He put 180 pairs on one quarter of land.

“Most of you might think that’s insane,” Huisman said.

But it worked.

Three years later, Huisman and Voss measured the progress.

What started with 2,300 pounds of grass per acre grew to 3,3,00 pounds of grass per acre.

“Booyah!” Huisman pumped his fist in victory.

South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will be conducting a soil health school Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 on the Bruce Carlson and Anthony Bly farms near Garretson.

The event will feature presentations from producers and technical experts from across the region.

Participants will also gain hands-on experiences in the field.

Area producers will also share their challenges and successes with various methods for improving soil health.

For more information and to register visit SDSHC’s website at sdsoilhealthcoalition.org.