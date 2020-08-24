Beef labeling, interstate meat sales get support in D.C.
After the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted weaknesses in the food supply chain, specifically a bottleneck when it comes to processing meat, South Dakota leaders say they’re working on solutions to help cattle producers.
There are efforts to loosen regulations on meat sales across state lines and programs to give U.S.-raised beef a leg up in the marketplace being championed by South Dakota’s delegation in Washington, D.C. At home, state leaders are hoping to help small processors handle the newfound demand for locally processed meat.
These topics came up during two webinar sessions held as part of the Dakotafest farm show’s virtual event.
In an update from Capitol Hill, Aug. 19, Sen. Mike Rounds spoke passionately about his efforts to require country of origin labeling, known as COOL, on beef sold in the U.S. He’s made it part of the discussion about mandatory price reporting as that program comes to an end Sept. 30.
In addition to bringing more transparency when it comes to price reporting in the cattle market, Rounds said he’d like to renegotiate the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada to require labeling on beef. It's wrong that an animal born and raised in another country can be repackaged and labeled as a “Product of U.S.A.” under U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, he said.
“You talk about false advertising and a terrible message to our consumers,” he said. “We don’t get paid the appropriate value for our product. It’s wrong.”
Rounds said consumers expect quality from U.S. beef and they want to know where their food is coming from. His bill would make it mandatory for an animal to be born, fed and processed in the U.S. in order to be labeled as U.S. beef.
Leaders are also looking to make it easier for small-scale butchers to sell the meat they process. Both Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson said they support allowing meat from state-inspected facilities to be sold across state lines. Currently, such a transaction requires a federal inspection.
“We’ve got a fantastic state inspection regime in our state,” Johnson said.
Allowing for interstate sales from South Dakota’s 32 state-inspected plants would broaden the market, said Lieutenant Gov. and interim South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Larry Rhoden, speaking during a webinar Aug. 18. He’s asked the president’s office for an executive order in the short term.
“It would be good test run to prove the sky won’t fall if we allowed state-inspected meat to sell outside of their boarders,” he said.
State Veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven oversees the Animal Industry Board and the inspection program. With large meat processors having slowed operations in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks, local lockers are booked solid.
Oedekoven's office has had 42 inquiries from people looking to start a new meat processing business. There are a lot of sanitary requirements involved in setting up such facilities. Oedekoven guessed it has deterred some from jumping in. He had gotten just three applications back after answering those initial inquires.
“It’s a little bit different than cutting up my deer in the garage,” he said.
South Dakota no longer has a training program for meat processors. With renewed interest, Oedekoven said he’s talked with the Department of Labor about setting up an apprenticeship program.
Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture offered small grants of up to $5,000 for livestock processors and producers helping to increase slaughter and meat storage capacity.
Rhoden said it’s encouraging to see people taking an interest in starting new companies and expanding capacity.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity,” he said. “Coupled with out-of-state sales, all of those work toward increasing our ability to market our meat and present some competition to the three big packers.”