Due to the spread of COVID-19 all remaining South Dakota private pesticide applicator in-person training sessions will be replaced by online testing.
Private applicators needing re-certification or initial certification should take the online test. Visit https://apps.sd.gov/doa/pwt/ to take the South Dakota private pesticide applicator test.
If you have any questions or experience problems with the online test, please contact the South Dakota Department of Agriculture at 605-773-5542 or email at SDDAAgronomy@state.sd.us.