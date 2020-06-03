The South Dakota State Fair, scheduled for Sept. 3-7 is still on.
The fair's 135th year, themed "Perfect Vision of Fun" will look different to address challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our highest priority is to ensure we are implementing measures so guests, participants, and the community can take the precautions necessary to stay healthy," fair director Peggy Besch said in a news release.
Components of the fair may be scaled to ensure Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are being implemented. Organizers are exploring options to increase additional health measures throughout the fairgrounds.
“South Dakota continues to set the example of getting ‘Back to Normal’ and continuing opportunities for youth in our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Interim Secretary of Agriculture Larry Rhoden said. “The fair is an event that lifts our spirits, no matter how difficult the times or circumstances. This year’s Fair will look different, but let’s embrace that challenge, adapt as necessary, and put on the best State Fair possible.”