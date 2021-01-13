Southeast Research Farm to present research virtually

Corn rootworms, rye for finishing hogs, the 2021 growing season and wheat nitrogen management are just a few of the topics to be discussed at South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm annual meeting to be held virtually at 1 p.m. Jan. 26.
“Farmers tuning in to this webinar will pick up the latest on climate trends in our area, corn planting date work, NPK management and development of resistance by corn rootworms,” said Peter Sexton, Southeast Research Farm supervisor. “Agronomically, hybrid rye looks like a very promising future crop for our area, but more needs to be done to develop a market for it. Bob Thaler is going to share some results of his work evaluating it as a feed for hogs. For a more traditional small grain crop, Anthony Bly is going to review nitrogen management in wheat which is critical for optimizing both yield and protein.”
The meeting is open to the public and will be held through Zoom. Register at https://sdstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ORMSvsuGQc6QLAz2aXaoRw by Jan. 26 in order to receive information to join the session.
Schedule:
• 1 p.m. – “Growing season 2021 – What a difference a year makes in climate,” Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub
• 1:25 p.m. – “How late is too late: comparison of corn yield versus relative maturity,” Peter Sexton, Southeast Research Farm Supervisor
• 1:50 p.m. – “An underground enemy: corn rootworms – biology and pesticide resistance,” Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist
• 2:20 p.m. – “Update on research with NPK fertilizers for corn in South Dakota,” Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
• 2:45 p.m. – “Rye for finishing hogs,” Bob Thaler, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist
• 3:10 p.m. – “Wheat Nitrogen management,” Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• 3:35 p.m. – Q & A
• 3:45 p.m. – Program ends
For more information, contact Peter Sexton or Ruth Stevens at the SDSU Southeast Research Farm at 605-563-2989.