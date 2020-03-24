A typical day for Jay Esser, who feeds cattle and farms northwest of Redfield, South Dakota, is pretty isolated.
Like any farmer, he goes about his day doing chores, making plans with the cousin he farms with or arranging transportation for a load of fat cattle like those he sold the first week of March. He doesn’t need to interact much with the world beyond his farm, but sees the value in making connections and representing agricultural interests in other circles.
As National Agriculture Week celebrations begin March 22-28, Esser is one example of how one farmer speaking up can make a difference.
Esser just completed the 18-month South Dakota Agriculture and Rural Leadership (SDARL) class. Next month in Pierre, he will be part of the 10th SDARL class to graduate from the program, which will mark some major milestones this year.
SDARL started 20 years ago to provide farmers, ranchers and ag professionals with leadership skills and networking know-how. The program will graduate its 300th member April 19.
Among the alumni are the state’s current and previous three secretaries of agriculture, board members of state and national farm, cattle and commodity organizations, as well as state representatives and senators.
They’re all worthy of mention, SDARL CEO Don Norton said, but the graduates that have the greatest impact are those like Esser, who take on leadership roles in their communities.
“We believe that the entire agricultural population of South Dakota ranchers, farmers, dairy and hog producers, are lifted up when there is strong leadership,” Norton said. “Somebody had to step up to be on those boards, and somebody had to step up on those issues.”
Esser serves on the Redfield Public School Board, which recently completed a multi-phased building project that amounts to a new elementary, middle and high school.
By Norton’s calculation, there are almost 2,000 such boards and commissions across South Dakota, and it’s essential to have a voice for agriculture represented. Esser sees it as a way to balance interests in a place like the school district where farmers pay about 80% of the taxes but make up about 20% of the student population.
Leadership skills he learned through the SDARL program helped him communicate his concerns, he said. It’s made it easier to meet people and start conversations, speaking up for agriculture. For someone who doesn’t get out a lot, it was a big help,” he said.
“Farmers are a tight-knit group. SDARL has opened the world to me,” Esser said.
Each SDARL program culminates with a two-week trip where participants learn about agriculture abroad. Esser and his classmates returned Feb. 28 from Vietnam and Cambodia. They saw a side of agriculture that is very different from the fields and grasslands of South Dakota, vising farms that produce silk, palm sugar, pepper and rubber.
The group also makes a point to understand the local culture and social issues. They went to an orphanage in Vietnam and saw the effects of pollution – two things Esser said had a profound effect on him.
“We are developing leaders with a worldview that not only address agricultural issues but social issues that are important to other countries as well as our own,” Norton said.
Through the course of the program, the SDARL class attended seminars and visited operations across South Dakota. They also spent a week in Washington, D.C., where they heard from South Dakota’s delegation how farmers’ voices make a difference in the nation’s capital.
That was particularly important for South Dakota farmers last year, as they faced a historically wet growing season that saw almost 4 million acres of crop land go unplanted and claimed under prevented planting provision of crop insurance – the most of any state.
Congressman Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, noted how hearing from South Dakota farmers prompted him to work on bills that helped producers harvest forage from those prevent plant acres and fight for “top-up” benefits and Market Facilitation Program payments on those acres.
The efforts are especially important to South Dakota where agriculture is the biggest part of the economy, Johnson pointed out.
“When the ag economy is doing well, the South Dakota economy is doing well,” he said.
The connections Esser made through SDARL are invaluable, he said, noting that program participants ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. They all have the potential to be a strong voice for agriculture in their respective communities, across the state, and beyond its borders.
SDARL graduate and current South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman participated in a trade mission to Taiwan last fall. It’s one way she’s continuing to build relationships and help the state’s producers, potentially expanding markets for South Dakota-grown commodities.
She’s hopeful that recent U.S. trade deals will provide some relief after a difficult year.
“I am continually amazed at the resiliency and perseverance of South Dakota producers whether they are facing trade uncertainty, low prices, or a steady onslaught of disastrous weather, they kept putting one foot in front of the other and made it through one of the toughest years in history,” Vanneman said.
Farm stress was one topic that came up repeatedly in SDARL sessions.
While Esser hopes to be a voice for farmers in his communities, he also encourages farmers across the state to speak up about how stress impacts them.
“It helps to talk about it,” he said.