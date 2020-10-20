Attendance at the South Dakota State Fair was just more than half what it was in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total 107,992 attended the fair in Huron Sept. 3-7, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. That's compared to 205,172 in 2019.
“It was great to see family and friends coming together to celebrate their achievements and enjoy the Fair safely, and responsibly,” said Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds manager. “This year presented many challenges, but we embraced them and worked hard to host a safe and successful event.”
Safety measures around COVID-19 included hand sanitizing stations, extra hand washing stations, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. No concerts were held at the grandstands.
Here are some other tallies from this year's fair:
- Nearly 1,600 exhibitors entered open class competitions.
- They took home more than $92,000 in premiums.
- There were more than 8,300 exhibits.
- Nearly 800 FFA entries, and
- Over 3,000 4-H livestock and static exhibits.
- Livestock exhibits increased 10%.
- Overall, entries increased 16%.
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair will be Sept. 2-6, 2021.