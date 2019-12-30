Dear Michael: We have set up our estate plan so our farming child will receive a large majority of the land assets – as well as machinery, buildings, etc. – if we were to die before he is able to replace them himself.
During this time, we were lucky enough to have money set aside in the stock market and this has nearly doubled over the past 10 years. We feel like this is sufficient for our non-farming daughters and their families.
Do you think the stock market – with the returns we have been getting lately – will be large enough to provide some money for our farming son?
– In The Stock Market
Dear In the Stock Market: It has been fun, since 2008 and the housing crisis, to see the returns on the stock market. Having a little money in there myself, it’s finally interesting to open up my statements and see how things are going. The Dow Jones, itself, is up 19.5% for the year. Depending on what fund you were in, you should have been able to at least match the Dow.
As an estate planner, my job is to help you conserve assets for the next generation by providing advice, helping you make the tough decisions, working with your attorney to put your plan into legal format and being there when inevitable changes occur.
As such, I provide products such as indexed annuities to conserve assets for income for you later, for health care costs later and to provide for non-farm heirs. These are guaranteed investments – guaranteed never to lose money so it meets my criteria of not gambling with my clients assets.
Lately, we have been using a method in the indexes whereby my clients receive 80% of the growth in the indexes such as the Dow Jones. Losing 20% might seem like a lot, but the upside is if the market goes down the following year, you lose none of your principal nor the 80% of the gains you had.
For example, $100,000 this year in the Dow would have net $119,500. In the index annuity, you would have received $115,600 – a difference of $3,900.
Next year, if the market slides by 20%, your money in the market would now be worth $95,000 compared to still having $115,600 in the annuity. If the market then goes back up by 20%, you would have $114,700 in the market but your annuity only went up by 80% of the increase or 15.6%. However, this amount is applied to the $115,600 amounting to $133,600 in the index annuity. You can go up and only by 80% of the total but you can never go down.
The stock market is all about monthly investing. You’ll buy high some months, you’ll buy low some months but over the lifetime of monthly investments experts show you should make about 7% on dollar cost averaging.
However, once you reach a certain age and the market reaches a certain point, it becomes more like marketing your grain or livestock. When the market is going up, you want to sell gradually so that your gains are locked in – even if you do sell some early and didn’t get the highest price. However, you didn’t hold everything until it inevitably dropped either. This is called hedging for the layman.
I advise my clients to hedge their assets by using a guaranteed product like the 80% index annuity. It’s a good idea, by the time you reach 65 or so to take some of the growth you’ve experienced and put it aside in a safe investment that still shares in a large part of the gain. Then if the market tumbles, your estate plan doesn’t have to tumble with it.
They won’t make you rich overnight, but they’ll make sure you’re never broke.
Contact Miachel Baron at 1424 W. Century Ave. Suite 208, Bismarck, ND 58501 or email keepthefamilyfarm@gmail.com.