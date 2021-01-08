Swine sisters

With many people buying their meat directly from the farmers that raised it for the first time this year, a pair of Nebraska sisters saw an opportunity to move on a business plan they had been talking about and share the story of their sixth generation farm at the same time.

Mekenzie and Mattison Beattie were raised on a diversified farm near Sumner, Nebraska. Their parents, Bart and Shana Beattie, run a cow-calf operation and grow corn and soybeans in addition to raising pigs in a wean-to-finish operation.

Now some of those pigs are sold directly to customers of Sassy Sisters Swine, a business the Beattie sisters launched in August.

“We wanted a way to be able to share our story with others and also provide them with a really good pork eating experience,” Mekenzie said.

Mekenzie, 20, is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying agribusiness with a minor in agronomy. Mattison, 17, is a junior at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School.

They’ve learned a lot since starting Sassy Sisters, the Beatties said, and the hardest part has been keeping the coolers stocked.

“The demand is really good,” Mekenzie said.

Both Mekenzie and Mattison have been active in 4-H, showing cattle, and in FFA.

“We just kind of grew a passion for agriculture,” Mekenzie said.

Their family farm started in 1908. Back then, everyone raised pigs, Mekenzie pointed out: “We just never got out of it.”

The Beatties contract with family in Broken Bow who have a large farrow to finish operation. Their weaned pigs come from there. Being independent allows the Beatties the ability to sell a few of their pigs individually. Normally, their finished hogs to the Farmland Foods, a Smithfield-owned plant in Crete, Nebraska.