Raven expands facilities in Arizona, Sioux Falls

With an eye toward advancing technology, Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries is expanding its facilities with a new engineering center linked to Arizona State University in Scottsdale and an addition at its innovation campus north of Sioux Falls.
The revamped facilities will supply more space and resources for real-time engineering testing, research and development for AI, autonomy, machine learning and core technologies, according to a news release announcing the plans March 24.
In Scottsdale, the company will focus on product development, data science and artificial intelligence. Raven team members will also have access to a nearby test farm, where they are able to do same-day testing.
“Our integration with Raven is rapidly accelerating technology delivery to customers,” said Parag Garg, chief digital officer with CNH Industrial. “It allows our engineering teams to efficiently go from ‘code to cab’ to develop and deploy new technologies.”
The company has been working with Case IH and New Holland platforms to develop autonomous equipment such as OmniPower, which lets a farmer operate machinery from a tablet or in autonomous mode with no driver necessary.
“We are dedicated to delivering autonomous solutions that help growers optimize their operations, and these centers of excellence will provide the space and resources to support this vision,” Raven Vice President of Engineering John Preheim said.