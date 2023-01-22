NSAIDs like ibuprofen may raise blood pressure

Q. I was taking high doses of ibuprofen for spine and leg pain. My blood pressure was high, so my doctor prescribed BP medications. He added one after another without any obvious improvement. We were both feeling frustrated.

I finally tried going without ibuprofen, and my BP fell to normal. I started breaking my BP pills in half, and my BP stayed low, even under stressful conditions.

I strongly recommend that if you have stubbornly high blood pressure and take ibuprofen, stop it for a few weeks and check your BP.

You might have heard that the increased blood pressure due to using this type of pain reliever is no big deal. I am proof it can be impressive.

So, if you take a lot of ibuprofen and have high BP, don't immediately take more BP meds. Instead, stop the pain reliever for a few weeks and check your numbers. I was shocked. You might be as well.

A. Thank you for sharing your story. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as celecoxib, diclofenac, ibuprofen, naproxen and meloxicam all can raise blood pressure (BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, Oct. 24, 2012). Some people, like you, may be especially sensitive to this effect.

Q. I have been taking zolpidem for at least ten years. I have no side effects that I know of. I tried getting off but just cannot. However, I would like to know if there are any long-term consequences, like cancer, I should be aware of.

I'm slowly trying to cut back by using GABA and melatonin. Do you have any other recommendations?

A. Doctors are still debating whether long-term zolpidem (Ambien) use might increase the risk for cognitive difficulties (Experimental Gerontology, July 15, 2020). Falls and fractures might be more of a hazard over the years.

GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) and melatonin are both produced in the brain. Drugs that work through GABA don't appear very helpful for insomnia (BMJ, Nov. 18, 2022). A recent systematic review and meta-analysis of melatonin found that it may be helpful for children and adolescents with chronic insomnia (Sleep Medicine Reviews, December 2022). For adults, however, this dietary supplement was not very effective.

Q. Over a month ago, I got a COVID booster at my local pharmacy. Within a day my upper arm turned black and blue. Although the bruise has faded a bit, I can still see an area about 3 inches square that is discolored.

I remember when nurses used to aspirate the syringe before any injection to make sure they were not in a blood vessel. Why don't pharmacists do that before administering a shot?

A. For decades, most health professionals would pull back on the syringe a bit (aspirate) prior to an intramuscular vaccine injection. If they saw blood in the syringe, they would start over. That was to avoid injecting vaccine into a blood vessel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization no longer recommend this procedure. Most nurses and pharmacists have discontinued the practice. We cannot say whether injection technique had any bearing on your reaction.