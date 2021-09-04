Aspirin did not mix well with Eliquis

Question: After being diagnosed with bradycardia (thanks to my Apple watch revealing a slow heart rate), I had a pacemaker implanted. My blood pressure rose, and I was put on an increased dose of lisinopril. The doctor also prescribed furosemide, amlodipine and Eliquis.

I was already taking levothyroxine and using aspirin regularly for aches and pain.

No one warned me about a possible interaction of Eliquis and aspirin. I developed anemia, fluid in the lungs, shortness of breath and misery. The doctors reduced my dose of Eliquis and started talking about heart surgery.

None of the GI tests (colonoscopy, endoscopy and capsule swallowing) showed bleeding anywhere. But before the tests, I stopped taking aspirin, as per instructions. Soon everything was back to normal, and I resumed the regular dose of Eliquis without any harmful effects. I think patients on blood thinners like Eliquis ought to be warned about aspirin.

Answer: Agreed! No one should take aspirin together with an oral anticoagulant like apixaban (Eliquis) unless a doctor has prescribed it. Aspirin alone can increase the risk of bleeding. Together with an anticoagulant, the danger is even greater.

•••

Question: I was on metformin for years with no problem. Then my dose was increased, and I started to have colon spasms and extreme bathroom urgency.

The doctor prescribed meds to manage that, but this wasn’t perfect. I started to stay home and skip a lot of activities.

My physician took me off metformin and the GI drugs, and now I’m fine. It’s much better not to worry about bathroom emergencies.