My phone and I go shopping

With the sky-rocketing cost of food, I decided to finally sign up for digital coupons at the main supermarket where I shop. Getting the shopping app loaded onto my erratic phone was a ticklish undertaking, but after balking and kicking in its silly way it eventually cooperated and I’ve been digitally clipping away for about a month now.

This means that instead of having my phone safely tucked away, I run up and down the aisles with phone in hand. Actually, I don’t run up and down like I used to – I wander around the store in a state of confusion, trying to correctly “clip” the items I want to purchase.

This can be alleviated to some extent by doing the clipping before I get to the store, which requires 10 minutes or more of tedious phone work. Since my cell phone doesn’t work at home, I accomplish this little task in town while sitting in my car in the parking lot. Of course, some items must be examined before making a decision and there’s always a few “impulse” buys.

However, the worst part of this latest innovation in the magical world of marketing occurs at the self-checkout station. The ding-dang digital coupons only works intermittently, so, phone in hand, I head over to the harried employee whose task it is to keep track of the 10-12 people running their weekly haul through the scanners. Sadly, it’s going to take her individual attention to get this shopper back on track.

Scanning my groceries used to require two basic activities: the actual scanning and making sure the price that shows up on the screen is reasonable and that for sale items, a deduction is made. The digital coupon generally adds a third activity into the mix: scanning, checking for the sale deduction and then checking for the digital coupon reduction.

Unfortunately, this tends to make my check-out experience a two-man operation – involving the attendant having to bring her magic fix-it card over and erase things, redo things, look up things and even calculate things. Amid all this action, I’m showing her my phone to prove that I clipped the digital coupon and the price on the pay screen is not the same as the price on my phone screen.

I ask the clerk if these digital coupons caused a lot of problems, and she rolls her eyes, which I interpret to mean, “Don’t even ask, it’s absolutely ridiculous.” At least it’s nice to know that I’m not the only customer baffled and bewildered by all the convenience now at my fingertips.

Quizzical old lady that I am, I begin to wonder out loud why it is that the supposedly smooth online world keeps making the real world more and more clunky. While I’m wondering things, mathematical gyrations are whirling around in my head as I try to figure out if the prices on the scanner screen are correct.

Finally, the two of us manage to reach an agreement and I put my phone down to pay with my credit card before I leave the store, wondering if I really got all the discounts I was supposed to while smiling sheepishly at my harassed helper. My mind has turned to mush, so it’s with a sigh of heartfelt relief that I get all my groceries sorted into the cooler and arranged along the back seat before heading out of town.

It takes a few days for my mind to unmush, because that’s when I realize my phone is not plugged into the charger where it usually lives until I make another run to town. Where, where, where did I leave that gosh-darn piece of junk phone?

I’m highly aggravated and mildly panicked, but it doesn’t take too many minutes before I figure out that my phone must be at the grocery store – although this intellectual feat is not as marvelous as it seems given that I’ve lately left it there several times. I hope I can break this latest little habit of mine, but for now I guess it’s the price I’m paying for lower food prices.