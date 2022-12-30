When I was 10 years old

A few weeks ago, during a bitter spell of cold weather, I became bored enough to pull out a basket of letters that have been living underneath an old side table for many years. This pile also contained an old diary, a gift I received for my 10th birthday in January of 1964. I wrote in it for just one month before I abandoned my effort. But even that one month’s recording turned out to be very interesting reading – it’s been almost 60 years since I wrote it!

My first entry reads: “Today is my 10th birthday. I got skates, a blouse, diary, a dress and a book. I opened them at about 5 a.m. I shall listen to the radio all day. We had lunch. Never was there such a lunch, duck, mashed potatoes, cranberry, broccoli, cake, dressing and carrot, celery, onions and olives.”

I remember those ice skates. They replaced my old ones, which were the kind you attached to your shoes. My new ones were white, lace-up boots with the skate screwed on to the sole, in other words “real skates.”

We skated on a pond that was several blocks from our house. I don’t think our winter fun would be allowed in today’s “be safe” world. And parents were not invited, nor did they even consider showing up.

So according to my diary: “Today we went ice skating two times. The first time we stayed an hour. I learned a little how to skate backwards. After skating we went to Eddie’s and watched Fireball XLT on TV. After lunch we went skating again. A hole got in the ice and water came out, the puddle got real big. I fell in the water and James did, too.”

And another day: “Today we went ice skating. Eddie started pushing James around and James got angry. Eddie put snow in James’ face, James started getting ready to go home but he didn’t. Eddie did go home. James and I stayed. We had a real funny snowball fight. We laughed so hard we could hardly skate. James hit me in the face at least five times. When we got ready to go home we got real cold. My legs were wet from the knees. We had to walk about all the way home.”

As shown above, I was quite interested in food, with my birthday dinner featuring duck, of all things. And yes, I liked duck, as well as goose and lamb. I also remember having tongue, sweetbreads and livers from assorted barnyard animals. What we rarely had was any type of fast-food – those outings were special treats. I also wrote about meals served at school:

“Today at school we had spelling and did the unit. For lunch we had chili con-carne, carrot rings, cheese strips, brown bread and butter, mixed fruit cup and milk.”

“At school we had usual subjects spelling, history and everything else. The lunch was very good. I ate everything and had a clean plate. It was chipped beef gravy, hot biscuit, buttered peas, apple salad, jello cups and milk.”

I don’t believe today’s students get such bountiful meals. Having a clean plate was important, because if you didn’t eat your entire meal, you weren’t allowed to go outside for recess.

My last entry shows what busy lives we small-town kids led. We didn’t watch much TV, and we ran in and out of each other’s houses all day long.

“Eddie came over and we played with bow and arrows. Then we went over there and played with his trains. Then Ed had to get a haircut so I went home on James’ bike and James went with Eddie to the barber. I went over to Lorraine’s and played with her. We first played games, colored and dressed up in old clothes. I got to eat lunch over there. We watched skating on TV. Came home at three thirty. James went to the movies with Eddie. I practiced my violin and went downstairs.”

Those were the days!