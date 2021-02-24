 Skip to main content
Calving Quiz
ON THE EDGE OF COMMON SENSE

Calving Quiz

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

This is a quiz to determine your calving sanity (or help you pass time in the calving barn). Match the columns.

1. Aching A. Tongues
2. BlackB. Back
3. CC. Batteries
4. ColdD. Boots
5. CrackedE. Calves
6. DeadF. Breath
7. DryG. Buckets 
8. FullH. Checks
9. HotI. Squeeze
10. LegJ. Hands
11. MidnightK. Feet
12. MuddyL. Fingers
13. RoundM. Forearms
 14. Slick N. Eyes
 15. Soft O. Heads
 16. Steamy P. Hooves
 17. Sticky Q. Knees
 18. Stiff R. Moons
 19. Swollen S. Section
 20. Tight T. Coffee
 21. Wet U. Arms

Answers: 1-U / 2-G / 3-S / 4-K / 5-J / 6-C / 7-N / 8-R / 9-T / 10-B / 11-H / 12-D / 13-O / 14-E / 15-P / 16-F / 17-M / 18-L / 19-A / 20-I / 21-Q /

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

