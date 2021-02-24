Calving Quiz

Baxter Black
Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.
This is a quiz to determine your calving sanity (or help you pass time in the calving barn). Match the columns.
|1. Aching
|A. Tongues
|2. Black
|B. Back
|3. C
|C. Batteries
|4. Cold
|D. Boots
|5. Cracked
|E. Calves
|6. Dead
|F. Breath
|7. Dry
|G. Buckets
|8. Full
|H. Checks
|9. Hot
|I. Squeeze
|10. Leg
|J. Hands
|11. Midnight
|K. Feet
|12. Muddy
|L. Fingers
|13. Round
|M. Forearms
|14. Slick
|N. Eyes
|15. Soft
|O. Heads
|16. Steamy
|P. Hooves
|17. Sticky
|Q. Knees
|18. Stiff
|R. Moons
|19. Swollen
|S. Section
|20. Tight
|T. Coffee
|21. Wet
|U. Arms
Answers: 1-U / 2-G / 3-S / 4-K / 5-J / 6-C / 7-N / 8-R / 9-T / 10-B / 11-H / 12-D / 13-O / 14-E / 15-P / 16-F / 17-M / 18-L / 19-A / 20-I / 21-Q /
