Crossbred stew

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The steer that topped the show this year was partly Chianina.

The bull that threw the biggest calf was partly Simmental.

The carcass class was swept away by three-eighths Limousiners

The Gelbvieh cross was judged the best in this years overall.

***

The feedlot men like Piedmontese to feed as crossbred critters

Or any kind of cloven hoof that shows some part Charolais.

A salers cross or Tarentaise that’s half or quarter blooded

Or maybe half breed Longhorn calves or partly Murray Grey.

***

The Brahma breeders took a bull and made Santa Gertrudis

They built a Brangus with a cross and found out what to do.

They stirred the pot a couple of times and made Beefmaster heifers.

Descendants of Bos indicus are now cross bramer stew.

***

We like exotic crosses in the feedlot and the show ring,

The old line English cattle now, no longer look so smart.

But it should not go unmentioned when passing out the credit.

If they’re only part exotic, then what’s the other part?

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.