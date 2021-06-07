 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crossbred stew
ON THE EDGE OF COMMON SENSE

Crossbred stew

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

The steer that topped the show this year was partly Chianina.

The bull that threw the biggest calf was partly Simmental.

The carcass class was swept away by three-eighths Limousiners

The Gelbvieh cross was judged the best in this years overall.

***

The feedlot men like Piedmontese to feed as crossbred critters

Or any kind of cloven hoof that shows some part Charolais.

A salers cross or Tarentaise that’s half or quarter blooded

Or maybe half breed Longhorn calves or partly Murray Grey.

***

The Brahma breeders took a bull and made Santa Gertrudis

They built a Brangus with a cross and found out what to do.

They stirred the pot a couple of times and made Beefmaster heifers.

Descendants of Bos indicus are now cross bramer stew.

***

We like exotic crosses in the feedlot and the show ring,

The old line English cattle now, no longer look so smart.

But it should not go unmentioned when passing out the credit.

If they’re only part exotic, then what’s the other part?

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clones from History
Baxter Black

Clones from History

What if Edgar Allen Poe were cloned and brought back today? He thought up depressing stories that scared the wits out of people. He'd be an economist.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News