 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Cowboy Way

The Cowboy Way

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

A good cowboy will go beyond the call of duty and even put himself in harm's way to help a suffering beast.

Doug and Patty run a ranch in that big wide country in eastern New Mexico. They’d received several loads of cow-calf pairs. The weather was against 'em and the calves went to scourin'.

The cows were turned out in a big pasture. Treating the calves wasn't easy. The morning of the incident, their neighbor, Caleb, came to help. He was ridin' a big mule. They trailed through the cows and spotted a good sized calf lookin' humped up. They watched for a minute and confirmed he was, in fact, afflicted.

Doug eased up and dropped a lazy loop around his neck.

It is a strange but almost predictable occurrence that a calf, who appears to be on the edge of his last breath can suddenly become a dynamo of jackrabbit speed and mad dog energy when suddenly caught with a rope.

Doug pulled the horn knot tight on his saddle as the calf slashed back and forth like a 200-pound marlin on the end of his line. Caleb was haulin' back on his mule to git outta the way. Not in time. The calf went around the outside of the mule and dang near toppled him before they jumped clear. The mule took off in high gear! Caleb was mashin' on the brakes. You could smell 'em burnin' as he disappeared over a swell.

Doug kept his pony facin' the calf 'til it tangled the rope in some brush.

"Quick, Patty," Doug instructed. "Flank him and give him a Sudafed and some L.A. 200!"

Patty, who's a good cowboy herself, dismounted, went down the rope and flanked the calf just as the calf's mamma arrived, registering her disapproval. She was blowin' snot as Patty maneuvered around tryin' to keep the calf between herself and mama.

Doug saw Caleb out of his peripheral vision, racing back to the scene. "Great," he thought. "Help's on the way."

The mule was still out of control, on autopilot, so to speak. He never slowed but jumped the stretched rope like a steeple chaser. Caleb never shifted in his seat and disappeared out the other direction.

Patty had managed to give the shot and peel off the rope but the cow gave her a good roll anyway before chasing off after her darlin' baby.

I was lookin' at Patty while Doug was tellin' me this story. She nodded with that resigned look I often see in ranch women's eyes.

I said, "By gosh, Doug. Yer a heck'uva cowboy. You did all that and never got off yer horse."

"Yup," he said, "I was trainin' him.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aunt Effie and the virus
Baxter Black

Aunt Effie and the virus

Aunt Effie was the "Neighborhood Healer" in her community of Noble, Oklahoma. When I was visiting and scraped my arm or had a stomachache, she…

Water
Baxter Black

Water

Wise words from Baxter Black: "You can't just set a price on someone's way of life."

Animal Bonding
Baxter Black

Animal Bonding

Baxter Black expounds on the bonds between stockmen and their critters: "Then I look up to the headgate and there is that good cowman, rubbing his chin and lookin' at that old cow like he's in a jewelry store."

Father’s Day
Baxter Black

Father’s Day

Baxter Black tells of the gifts his father gave him: "I grew up speaking the language of agriculture. It was his language and that of his family."

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News