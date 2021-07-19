The Fairboard

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was every fairboard's nightmare when the lightning hit the stage.

Course, it might have been expected; it was just another page

In a trail of disasters that befell our county fair

That began when Dr. Knockwurst told us we should be aware

*

That a stomatitis outbreak might shut down the rodeo

Not to mention all the entries in the Junior Livestock Show.

Then the week before we opened they began to excavate

Down the center of the highway that runs up to the main gate.

*

Of course, they hit a waterline. We were Lake Louise by dawn.

But no water in the spigots in the barns or in the john.

So we planned on shuttle parking using pontoons and canoes

But we finally wound up asking folks to just take off their shoes.

*

And the carnival got testy 'cause we couldn't build a bridge

Plus the vendors all were grumblin' due to decreased patronage

But the tractor pull went OK 'cept they pulled a light pole down

Which played havoc with the dog trials when two handlers almost drowned.

*

On the morning of the last night the promoter called to say

That the singer had a sore throat and could not perform, no way.