The Fairboard
On the Edge of Common Sense

The Fairboard

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

It was every fairboard's nightmare when the lightning hit the stage.

       Course, it might have been expected; it was just another page

In a trail of disasters that befell our county fair

        That began when Dr. Knockwurst told us we should be aware

*

That a stomatitis outbreak might shut down the rodeo

          Not to mention all the entries in the Junior Livestock Show.

Then the week before we opened they began to excavate

          Down the center of the highway that runs up to the main gate.

*

Of course, they hit a waterline. We were Lake Louise by dawn.

           But no water in the spigots in the barns or in the john.

So we planned on shuttle parking using pontoons and canoes

           But we finally wound up asking folks to just take off their shoes.

*

And the carnival got testy 'cause we couldn't build a bridge

          Plus the vendors all were grumblin' due to decreased patronage

But the tractor pull went OK 'cept they pulled a light pole down

          Which played havoc with the dog trials when two handlers almost drowned.

*

On the morning of the last night the promoter called to say

        That the singer had a sore throat and could not perform, no way.

But by noon it didn't matter 'cause the clouds came rollin' in

         And the crowd all left in lifeboats so by 5 we pulled the pin.

*

We retreated to the office down beneath the grandstand seats

          Where the fairboard did its business and hashed out the balance sheets.

'Cause tonight we were survivors. Like a pile of used retreads

          Only glad that it was over, all we did was shake our heads

*

And ask ourselves why anyone would take this thankless chore

           When a kid, in tow with mother, stuck his head in through the door.

He had lost his yellow ribbon, she explained, both drippin' pools,

            And wondered if by some small chance, if it weren't against rules ...

*

Could we? "Course we could!" I shouted. "We're the fairboard! That's our thing!"

           So we picked him out a dry one. It was like we crowned him king.

And he tried to say his thank yous but his tears got in the way.

           Time stood still as he departed. No one had too much to say

*

'Til the lightning hit the stage lights, then I heard me volunteer,

           “I reckon we should get them fixed 'fore we do much else next year."

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Cowboy Way
Baxter Black

The Cowboy Way

A good cowboy will go beyond the call of duty and even put himself in harm's way to help a suffering beast.

Aunt Effie and the virus
Baxter Black

Aunt Effie and the virus

Aunt Effie was the "Neighborhood Healer" in her community of Noble, Oklahoma. When I was visiting and scraped my arm or had a stomachache, she…

Animal Bonding
Baxter Black

Animal Bonding

Baxter Black expounds on the bonds between stockmen and their critters: "Then I look up to the headgate and there is that good cowman, rubbing his chin and lookin' at that old cow like he's in a jewelry store."

Water
Baxter Black

Water

Wise words from Baxter Black: "You can't just set a price on someone's way of life."

