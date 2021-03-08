 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Horse Show Conversation
On the Edge of Common Sense

The Horse Show Conversation

Baxter Black

Baxter Black

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

"A fine lookin' horse you've got there (if yer into modern art)

I had a horse like that one time (but he wasn't very smart)

I'd guess that he's part thoroughbred (and part Catahoula hound)

You get him in a claiming race? (or at the lost and found)

Oh, really, you've got the papers (I'd use'em to train the dog)

And he's outta California! (No wonder he smells like smog)

He seems a little bit feisty (to have one foot in the grave)

Yup, I've used Ace myself sometimes (when there's somethin' left to save)

What kinda bit have you got there? (it looks like a calving tool)

Oh, you invented it yourself (Do them Vise Grips make him drool?)

Yeah, I'll bet it sure does stop him (like runnin' into a train)

You must’ve built that tie-down, too (Never seen one made outta chain)

And where did you get those leggin's? (from a circus refugee)

Well, most people like'm longer (At least down to the knee)

Good luck. I reckon yer up soon (I'd hate to be in that wreck)

You've already finished your class? (And haven't broken yer neck)

Two firsts and honorable mention! (Whoa up! I'm way off the trail!)

A fine lookin' horse you've got there (maybe that sucker's for sale ...)

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country,

tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best and Worst of Times
Baxter Black

Best and Worst of Times

It is the best of times. Calving at its finest. The calling of those chosen to tend God's creatures. To take part in simple miracles. To alter the balance of life on earth by one small addition.

Mr. Washington
Baxter Black

Mr. Washington

"I dug out my Rand McNally and looked. Thirty-one states have Washington counties. I found 19 states that have cities called Washington, not counting Washington, D.C."

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News