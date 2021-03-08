The Horse Show Conversation

Baxter Black Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows. Follow Baxter Black Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"A fine lookin' horse you've got there (if yer into modern art)

I had a horse like that one time (but he wasn't very smart)

I'd guess that he's part thoroughbred (and part Catahoula hound)

You get him in a claiming race? (or at the lost and found)

Oh, really, you've got the papers (I'd use'em to train the dog)

And he's outta California! (No wonder he smells like smog)

He seems a little bit feisty (to have one foot in the grave)

Yup, I've used Ace myself sometimes (when there's somethin' left to save)

What kinda bit have you got there? (it looks like a calving tool)

Oh, you invented it yourself (Do them Vise Grips make him drool?)

Yeah, I'll bet it sure does stop him (like runnin' into a train)

You must’ve built that tie-down, too (Never seen one made outta chain)

And where did you get those leggin's? (from a circus refugee)

Well, most people like'm longer (At least down to the knee)

Good luck. I reckon yer up soon (I'd hate to be in that wreck)

You've already finished your class? (And haven't broken yer neck)

Two firsts and honorable mention! (Whoa up! I'm way off the trail!)

A fine lookin' horse you've got there (maybe that sucker's for sale ...)

Baxter Black is a cowboy poet, ex-veterinarian and sorry team roper, who now lives in Arizona and travels the country, tormenting cowboys instead of cows.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.