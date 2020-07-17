Sometimes I dream of spending a couple of months in a quaint bed-and-breakfast in a picturesque European village. It would be a visit filled with fresh air, good food, introspective walks, and the leisure to admire the architecture.
This spring I got something close to my wish without stepping foot on a plane: I spent 5 ½ weeks with my parents and worked remotely for my Sioux Falls-based office.
OK, so northeastern South Dakota is not Tuscany. And the Mom-and-Dad B&B is not a medieval castle. But the local fresh asparagus and rhubarb were good, and so were the games of cards and dominoes.
Plus, Mom did my laundry.
A silver lining to the coronavirus cloud is the reminder that if we slow down and pay attention, we can sometimes find what we are looking for right at home. While reconnecting with friends on long Webster walks, I snapped photos of my favorite Day County architecture: houses built of local fieldstone.
The Gnome Home: 909 N. Main St., Webster
Roger and Mary Schmieg bought this charming 1935 rock house on Main Street from a relative six years ago. Mary says passersby frequently admire the gnome collection she sets out each year, but ceramic figurines are not the only thing the house is known for.
The house is reputed to be haunted. I once interviewed the previous owners, the late Roy and Millie Martinson, for a Halloween story. The Martinsons good-naturedly joked about a playful spirit who was said to turn lights on and off or open doors with a creak – probably the result of a draft, but good fodder for scary stories.
The Schmiegs’ house was built by Dr. Faris Pfister, a physician at Webster’s former Peabody Hospital. Born in Dell Rapids, Pfister served in World War II, studied at the University of South Dakota, and was president of the South Dakota Board of Medical Examiners. He died in 1957 at age 55. According to local legend, he departed this life on his home’s front lawn. Nobody knows whether it is his ghost that is said to lurk there, or that of some other friendly spirit, but at any rate, current owners Mary and Roger say with a laugh that they’ve never seen a ghost.
Rumors of a haunting do not seem to hurt the house’s marketability. “Everybody wants to live in a rock house,” Mary says.
Quintessential Tiny House: 1014 E. Fourth St., Webster
Bob Stanley’s 675-square-foot home was built in 1947, long before the Tiny House Movement took hold on the internet.
“It’s just right for two people and a dog,” says Stanley, who bought the house three years ago and shares it with his girlfriend, Jamie Miller. The previous owner had gutted the interior entirely, even jackhammering out the basement floor, to install new plumbing and state-of-the-art wiring. The main floor is an open kitchen and living room, with vaulted ceiling and a tiny bathroom. The basement consists of a bedroom and bathroom with a heated tub.
With its thick rock walls and new insulation, Stanley says it is impossible to hear anything outside. “It’s like living in a tornado shelter,” he says. Stanley’s neighbor, Matt Wojcik, says his grandfather, Marvin Wojcik, told of having helped build the rock house.
Stanley says he has not been able to learn the history behind a face on the outside wall facing west, arranged whimsically in stone by the builder. “I think it’s kind of creepy,” he says. Would-be buyers frequently make offers on the cozy rock home, but Stanley says he will not sell.
Watch for more of Day County’s rock buildings in a future issue of the Tri-State Neighbor. If you know about stone structures in the TSN readership area, I would like to hear from you. Send photos and details to prairiefork@gmail.com.