When Dad and I drove to the home place the other day, he was astonished to see the level at which the slough has spread east of the barn. The new owner is glad the house and buildings are on a hill – so far, no water in the basement, he reports. Still, he and Dad and I stood next to the pickup and all three shook our heads in that way South Dakotans do, reading one another’s minds without talking.
It feels paradoxical to drive or fly over northeastern South Dakota and see water flooding farmland and creeping toward farmsteads as it has been doing for several years, while at times the crops could sure use a bit of rain. I wish somebody would build a giant sump pump to move water from the sloughs and overflowing lakes onto the surrounding fields. And while we are at it, let’s share some water with our neighbors west of the Missouri and beyond the Sierras.
My parents, born during the Great Depression, brought their children up under the unspoken mantra of “waste not, want not” regarding both water and food.
It was unthinkable to let water pour from the faucet and down the drain without a purpose. I still have an uncomfortable reaction when I see someone run the tap while waiting for hot water to come through. “Catch it in a bucket and pour it on the plants!” I want to yell.
Our family didn’t have pigs to whom we could feed apple cores and potato peels, so we tossed them and other vegetable refuse into a bucket that Dad emptied into the manure spreader, destined to become fertilizer for the crops.
We were generally expected to clean our plates. Leftovers went into the fridge for another meal. The dog and the barn cats ate the other table scraps.
I now live in a house with a garbage disposal, but I hardly know what to do with it. Our disposals used to be furry, and they said woof and meow. Table scraps went into two old frying pans-turned-pet-food-dishes in the back closet. When I stepped outside with a pan in my hand, the dog turned into a drooling, dancing machine, whirling with joy as he imagined the beef bones and bacon fat and scraps of sandwiches that awaited his palate.
Same with the cats. In the barn, I’d set down a pan filled with detritus from a holiday meal and the cats would crowd their faces into the food, their bodies and tails fanned around the pan like points on a star, fighting over turkey skin mixed with beet pickles, green bean casserole and Jell-O cottage cheese salad.
We had a couple of cats in Virginia who spent most of their time outdoors. I expected they would be eternally grateful to us for rescuing them as flea-bitten kittens from under an abandoned car, but their gratitude cells short-circuited by about the time they were a year old. When I offered greasy, juicy turkey skin, they did not even deign to politely say “no thank you.”
One glance at the castoff frypan, one sniff at its contents and they glared at me as if to say, “We. Do. Not. Eat. This. Swill. And we do not share a dish. Next time, you will serve Friskies in stoneware bowls with our names on them.”
My friend, who grew up in Michigan, was also raised in a family that emphasized conserving water. It is so ingrained in her not to waste a drop that when her children bought a her a gift – a garden fountain that looks like a tap running into a bucket – she had to make them return it to the store. Logically she knows the water recirculates through fountain and there is little to no waste. But psychologically it looks like a tap is on with water going down the drain.
I feel her pain. I cringe when I see a faucet running a bit too long. Or when there’s food in the garbage that a barn cat would be happy to fight over.
Mom and I were comparing notes the other day, and we both agreed it is hard to live without a furry garbage disposal. Or at least have a manure spreader to throw the scraps in.
Guess I should get one of those fancy garden composter gizmos. It will not bark, and it will not say meow, but at least I will rest easier at night.