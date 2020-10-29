October would be more pleasant if the rhetoric that surrounds us would be more civil.
“Don’t discount the power of your words,” author P.M. Forni wrote. “The thought that they might cause unnecessary hurt or discomfort should inform every conversation.”
If only television’s talking heads would heed that advice.
About a year ago, a friend pointed me to Forni’s book “Choosing Civility: The Twenty-five Rules of Considerate Conduct.” The late Forni was co-founder of a Johns Hopkins University project that assessed the impact of civility, manners, and politeness in contemporary society.
If you are as weary of uncivil discourse as I am, I suggest checking the local library for “Choosing Civility” or for another of Forni’s books, “The Civility Solution: What to Do When People Are Rude.” The books have been around for a couple of decades, so there are plenty of inexpensive used copies out there.
Forni says rudeness is caused by lack of restraint, inflated or low self-worth, injustice, stress, anger and fear.
His books are packed with specific suggestions on how to practice empathy, disagree graciously, pay attention to small things and show respect.
Author Tony Evans, senior pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, notes that we can choose to float through a sea of vitriol while not permitting uncivil language to swamp our own vessels. In his book “Watch Your Mouth: Understanding the Power of the Tongue,” Evans writes that “just as a boat floats on the water - but will sink if it is filled with water - you can navigate through our culture but must not let it define you.”
Is it all that hard for our politicians and the people who surround them to put that into practice?
It’s pumpkin time
My son requests pumpkin bread in his care packages, but he knows he must wait for cold weather before I can ship it. It is finally the season to bake and send it to him.
Many pumpkin bread recipes call for a certain measure of pumpkin, almost never what’s contained in a can. I experimented with our favorite recipe and figured out how to reduce the liquids enough to use a whole can of pumpkin without some of it going to waste. If you prefer to cook your own pumpkin, a 15-oz. can is the equivalent of 1 ¾ cups pumpkin puree.
Pumpkin Bread or Muffins
1 ½ cups sugar
1 teaspoon soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1 2/3 cups flour
1/3 cup vegetable oil, canola oil or corn oil
1 15-ounce can pumpkin (pumpkin only, not pie filling)
2 eggs
Mix all ingredients with an electric mixer until well blended. Fill two small loaf pans two-thirds full and bake in preheated 325-degree oven. If you have too much batter, use muffin cups to bake the remainder. Muffins will typically take about 20-25 minutes to bake; loaves take longer. Use a toothpick to test for doneness.