My friend from Switzerland who lived in the United States for a few years was surprised to see rows of bottled salad dressing on our store shelves.
She was accustomed to making dressing herself. That sounded complicated to me, and I kept buying the stuff in bottles.
It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that I tried a few recipes and found them so easy and delicious that I pledged never to buy a bottle of dressing again. I might not stick to that vow forever, but I can say there hasn’t been store-bought dressing in my fridge for several months – and I eat a lot of salads.
Keeping a variety of quality fragrant oils and vinegars on hand is key to making good dressing. Strong-flavored olive oil designed for sautéing or bargain-price vegetable oil that is great for frying won’t taste good on salad.
It is not a waste to stock up on light-flavored extra virgin olive oil and perhaps a bottle of avocado, peanut, sesame or corn oil. Each will impart a different flavor to the salad, and none will go to waste – you can always use them in cooking other dishes.
The same goes for vinegars. Cheap distilled white vinegar has its place in the household, but not in salad. You won’t be disappointed if you buy quality red and white wine vinegars, balsamic vinegar or rice vinegar for dressings. A little goes a long way. (You can even make your own vinegar from leftover wine or apple cider. Search the internet for instructions.) Also, keep bottled lime juice and lemon juice in the fridge so you don’t have to worry about having fresh citrus on hand.
Once you’ve made dressing a few times, you’ll find you don’t need to follow a recipe. It will be fun to experiment with the oils, vinegars and seasonings you have on hand.
Dressings taste better if you make them at least an hour or so ahead of time and let the flavors blend. Oil- and vinegar-based dressings can sit at room temperature for a few hours. A mayonnaise-based dressing should be refrigerated while the flavors blend. If you refrigerate leftover dressing, the oil will solidify but that does not affect the flavor. Simply let the dressing sit out at room temperature for an hour and shake well before serving.
The recipes that follow are very forgiving. For example, if you don’t have fresh herbs and fresh garlic, feel free to use the dried versions from your spice rack.
Basic Vinaigrette
2⁄3 cup oil
1⁄3 cup vinegar
Pinch of sugar or ½ teaspoon honey
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon dry mustard (optional)
1⁄8 teaspoon ground pepper
Dash of cayenne pepper (optional)
Chopped fresh parsley or chives to taste
Shake all the ingredients together in a covered glass jar and allow to stand until ready to serve. Leftover dressing may be refrigerated, but it should be returned to room temperature before using.
Vary the flavors of this dressing by experimenting with different vinegars, oils and herbs. Add chopped fresh herbs directly to the salad. Dried herbs may be stirred into the dressing with the salt, pepper and dry mustard. Parsley and chives are basic additions; tarragon complements most greens.
Easy Dill Dressing
1⁄3 cup mayonnaise
1⁄2 teaspoon dried dill weed
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Stir all ingredients together and serve. This makes a small amount – only about two servings, but the recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.
Avocado dressing
1 avocado
1 clove garlic, peeled
1⁄4 cup roughly chopped cilantro
1⁄4 cup low-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon fresh lime or lemon juice or white vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Water (optional)
Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender.
Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides a few times. If desired, thin the salad dressing with about 1⁄3 cup water (give or take) until it reaches desired consistency.
Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks.
Blue Cheese Dressing
From Boston Symphony Cookbook
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cups sour cream
¼ cup buttermilk
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon ground white pepper (black pepper may be substituted)
4 ounces crumbled blue cheese (if the blue cheese is mild, use 8 ounces)
Process all ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth, and place in a jar with a tight lid. Refrigerate for at least two days before using, to let the flavors blend. This dressing will keep for up to two weeks.