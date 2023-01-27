This usually happens to someone else

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My husband’s niece delivered devastating news to the family just after Thanksgiving. It’s the kind of news that you always think happens to “somebody else.” But not this time.

Kellen and Kayla Bucknell are what you might call typical South Dakota parents of three typically energetic boys ranging in age from 15 months to 7 years old. Kellen works at his father-in-law’s business, Fritz Chevrolet in Clear Lake, South Dakota. Kayla works as the North American Early Careers Manager for ERM: Environmental Resource Management. Her mom was a longtime Deuel County schoolteacher who now runs the Clear Lake boutique and flower shop, Florals and Finds.

The family’s normal life was upended when Kayla and Kellen learned their middle son has a rare disorder that’s expected to take his life before adulthood.

Instead of telling you the story myself, I’m borrowing Kayla’s words for this column:

Kellen and I were in toddler bliss with our 23-month-old son Kade, and were over the moon to welcome our second son Crue to our lives in June 2017. With two boys under 2, we loved our simple life in rural South Dakota.

We thought it was normal when our daycare provider thought Crue had an ear infection, based on his random vomiting. Correct in her diagnosis, Crue battled on-and-off ear infections but never showed us signs of pain. He had tubes put in his ears when he was 18 months old.

I vividly remember Crue not enjoying books; he would never want to sit with us and enjoy a bedtime story. “Oh, just a second child,” we thought.

He had no interest in walking, but his ears were an underlying issue as well. He didn’t walk until 16 months - the only reason I remember this is that I have a picture of him at Halloween and he was crawling in a skunk costume! Again, we were saying “He will catch up – he’s a healthy boy just doing his own thing on his own time.”

His speech delays were noticeable, and he had a stutter that would come and go – but again, we were told he would catch up.

Letter recognition, handwriting skills, coloring, and other 5-year-old concepts were challenging for Crue. Still, we thought that “Once he starts school, he will catch up.”

Diagnosis shatters family’s hearts

We were to learn that for Crue, catching up will never happen.

He has a diagnosis that has rocked our world, shattered our hearts, and caused tears that could fill rivers. It’s called Sanfilippo Syndrome.

This past summer, Crue was having unexplained diarrhea that did not accompany any other symptoms such as fever or illness. When he started junior kindergarten at the end of August, the diarrhea continued to cause trouble.

Finally, enough was enough. I called his pediatrician, who suggested that Crue was constipated, and we should do a MiraLAX cleanout. I was very hesitant and asked for an appointment, as Crue has never been constipated.

The first X-ray showed a small shadow on the liver, but it didn’t raise an alarm. We did a MiraLAX cleanout with a 5-year-old over Labor Day weekend … never again. This was not the solution, so we went back to the doctor. Another X-ray showed that his liver seemed larger than normal.

This time it was suggested Crue get an ultrasound done and his labs drawn. Imagine the Google searches that were happening on my phone.

His ultrasound came back that his liver was 16.7 cm but healthy, with no masses or damage shown. For reference, an adult liver is about 14 cm. This is part of why Crue’s belly is always extended. Alarm bells didn’t seem to be sounding yet from his providers, but for us as parents it was a different story.

We got a referral to a pediatric gastroenterologist who did a thorough exam and a comprehensive overview of Crue, not just his liver. The doctor suggested we see a geneticist due to some of the concerns we raised with Crue’s development and milestones.

This period of unknowns was filled with anxiety, endless research and just wanting an answer. About three weeks later, we met with a specialist in pediatric genetics at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Genetics appointments demand patience. It was long day, first meeting with a genetics counselor and going through a family tree from anything to everything, followed by an extremely comprehensive exam and conversation with the doctor.

We told her everything about Crue, making sure not to miss anything that she may or may not find helpful. We shared a list of our concerns:

Chronic ear infections

Speech delays

Chronic diarrhea

Stutter

Learning delays

Delayed walking

Enlarged liver

That day we took labs and a urine sample. I asked if it was related to a metabolic disorder. Sanfilippo had never showed up in any of my thousands of Google searches. It simply was not on our radar.

After a DNA test done with a cheek swab, Crue diagnosed Oct. 13 with a rare genetic disorder called Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A or MPS IIIA - the most aggressive and severe type of Sanfilippo.

We were told not to research Sanfilippo on the internet until we met with the doctor the next day. Any parent in our shoes would not take that advice. I felt physically ill, with tears that didn’t stop for days. We were broken.

Neurodegenerative disease

Sanfilippo Syndrome is a degenerative disease that attacks Crue’s brain and body. He was born with a single genetic defect, a single change in his DNA that causes his body to lack a necessary enzyme. Because of the lack of enzyme, Crue’s body is unable to breakdown heparan sulfate, a natural cellular waste.

Because Crue can’t break this down, his body – and particularly his brain – are being filled with toxins that will lead to disordered sleep, loss of speech, cognitive decline, cardiac issues, seizures, loss of mobility, inability to eat by mouth, and eventually, death.

Imagine Alzheimer’s and dementia but in children.

Children with this syndrome usually appear healthy at birth, but developmental delay is evident by age 2 to 5. Mental and motor development peak by 3 to 6 years of age, after which an intellectual decline usually occurs.

Children with Sanfilippo syndrome usually start to lose their intellectual functions, especially speech (Crue’s stutter is related to this) before their motor function declines. Most Sanfilippo children don’t live past their teenage years.

Since Crue’s diagnosis, all the challenges he’s had in his 5 years of life had a devasting answer. Sanfilippo has affected his ability to learn, and school for him will never be the same as it is for other children.

It has been gut-wrenching for our family. We look back over five years of our child’s life and think about his first T-ball game, his first day of kindergarten. We dreamed of his first basket scored, his first solo at the Christmas concert, his first date, his future spouse, and his own children.

All we ever wanted was to raise good, kind humans. Kade, 7, Crue, 5, and Kai, 15 months, are the best of friends. They race through the house, wrestling and throwing any ball they can get their hands on.

Kellen and I imagined all the games we would be attending, and the countless hours spent in the bleachers. In our dreams, Kade and Crue were on the same starting lineup with Kai waiting his turn until he was old enough. Football fans were going to call them “the Bucknell Boys.”

Not only will we lose a child, but two Bucknell boys will also lose their best friend, their brother.

‘Cure for Crue’

Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment or cure for Sanfilippo Syndrome. We hope and pray the research being conducted will someday help our sweet boy. More information is available at curesanfilippofoundation.org and facebook.com/CureForCrue.

People have pointed out CRUE = CURE. An anagram is a word or phrase formed by rearranging the letters of another word or phrase. Is it a sign, a trick, a God-wink, or just an easy way to help raise awareness for our son?

Will we find a cure in Crue’s lifetime? I’m not sure, but Kellen and I refuse to go through this without a fight. Our boy is so loved, and we will move mountains to give him the best quality of life for as long as God allows us to keep him here with us.

Portions of what Kayla Bucknell wrote in the above essay appeared online in lovewhatmatters.com.