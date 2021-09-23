Can we get a little help?

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

How’s everyone doing? I heard the other day that some of the local guys around here are expecting diesel to reach $5 going into next year. They are contracting right now over $4.

I’m getting tired of seeing all the input increases on everything from fertilizer to even Quickbooks. If it doesn’t cost you more, then I’m sure you can’t find it anywhere. I’m being told I’ll need to wait until at least December on a couple of different items that I’ve ordered, and that’s being optimistic. Even a new bed mattress is over six weeks out.

I think what’s most concerning to me right now is the number of job availabilities. Does no one want to work anymore? There is hardly a business that I’ve walked into lately, whether it be a gas station, a restaurant or a retail store of some kind that doesn’t have a help wanted sign up. Someone even told me the other day that they can’t get kids to work for under $15 per hour.

I think the biggest surprise was when I was in the DFW airport a couple of weeks ago, at one of those combination bookstores and snack shops. There was a Dunkin Donuts on one end where they did have an employee working, but in the store itself there was no one. I thought for sure I was missing something or an employee was hiding behind the counter, but then when I walked up to the island in the middle of the store there was a big “self-checkout” sign. Yes, the airports are even going with self-checkouts now.

I may get distracted for a minute here. I’ve been in a number of airports over the years, and I have some favorites along the way. I love the parking garage in Omaha where it directs you to the empty parking spaces with green and red lights. If you haven’t been to the DFW airport it does a similar thing with the bathroom stalls. By the restroom entrance is a big screen that will tell you how many stalls are available. When you walk into a stall there is an overhead green/red light that will change colors with the sliding door handle. So there’s the rancher, sliding the door handle back and forth multiple times just to see the changing light (once in a while you can’t take the boonies out of the girl).