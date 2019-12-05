When the boss announced that the Tri-State Neighbor’s Sioux Falls office would be closing and we’d soon be working from home, I may have been the only employee enthused about the idea.
I had visions of lazy mornings where I wouldn’t have to bother changing out of pajamas, let alone decide what shoes to wear. I figured I’d spend a day or two each week working from a cozy coffee shop, editing stories from my laptop while spending half my wages on fancy drinks. I soon found out that work doesn’t always flow so smoothly with a remote connection.
It started off well enough. One bonus of working from home is that I’m very close to my daughter’s daycare, an in-home center just four blocks from our house. My favorite part of the day is the quick walk to pick her up after my work is done. We walk in all kinds of weather (well, she gets carried or pushed in the stroller while I do the walking). The other day, it was snowing big, wet flakes. I picked up my pace as I left my front porch, jogging in snow boots on the way to get her. We walked home under an umbrella and enjoyed the pretty falling snow as it began to cover the neighborhood in winter white.
It wasn’t until I went to rock her to sleep that night that I realized my cell phone was missing. It must have jiggled out of my pocket on my quick jog to daycare. The passing hours had undoubtedly buried it under a good four inches of snow. I set out to retrace my steps, pushing through the fluffy powder, but I didn’t get far before I realized it was useless.
Then the headaches set in - over lost information, the cost of a new phone, and how on earth I was going to connect to work. Having a home office means that we have to use an app to connect remotely to the file server where all of our work is stored. The app requires a passcode every time you log in, and it’s sent to you via text message. No phone meant no code and no access to all the files I needed to do my job.
It was Thanksgiving eve day - the last day of a short workweek. Deadlines loomed with two fewer days to get the work done. But I sat unable to work, impatiently waiting for the 10 a.m. opening of the cell phone store where I could get a replacement.
Half a day wasted, I finally went to log in with my new phone in hand, and my computer wouldn’t connect to the internet. I only got more desperate from there. At my lowest point, I cried. At another, I boxed up my computer tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse and headed to the desolate office. A crew had moved out all the desks and cubicles earlier in the week. The walls were bare, not a power strip in sight, but the Ethernet was still intact, and that meant I could connect to the server.
So there I sat on the floor of my old office, eating pizza from a paper plate while doing a couple hours of catching up. I felt like a squatter with the day job.
