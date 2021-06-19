Dad skills

I got so frustrated Sunday morning that I packed up my toolbox and powered on my laptop. I was so defeated by what seemed like a simple home repair task that I needed to revert to something I could handle – writing.

Back up to about a week ago when our bathroom went dark. The light switch wouldn’t budge. Feeling empowered by a recent successful kitchen faucet replacement, I watched a single YouTube video on how to swap out a switch and headed to the hardware store to buy a new one.

Then came the part that seems to happen with every project in our 107-year-old house. Nothing is a simple fix. I unscrewed the old switch and pulled out a jumble of wires. I was befuddled. It looked nothing like the example in the YouTube video, and it didn’t come close to matching the workings of the newly purchased piece.

I was disappointed that the task wouldn’t be as straightforward as disconnecting the old switch and twisting together some wires to power the new one.

I didn’t want to give up and exchange my screwdriver for a keyboard. I wanted to figure this out. I just needed some help. I wanted my dad.

My dad can fix anything. In my house alone he’s reconfigured the backyard drainage system, rewired the garage, installed a dishwasher, dug a garden, repaired the siding, and fixed countless latches, knobs and hinges. In fact, his latest repair was securing the pieces of my trusty tool box after the small kid tossed it down the hallway, breaking the plastic hinges.

I don’t know what I’d do without him. I just wish I had paid more attention growing up. When I was tasked with holding the flashlight as he tinkered away, I should have focused less on my arms turning numb and more on what he was doing. I might have learned a thing or two.