Dear Santa, I’m writing on behalf of the small one. She’s 2, and I need to explain that she’s not really all that terrible.
Sure, sometimes she interferes with our adult duties. Most of my reporter’s notebooks are decorated with pen scribbles. Then there was that time she made her dad late to work. He made the 20-minute commute only to find that the key card he needed to log into his computer was missing. A trip all the way home and scouring the house revealed Miss Penelope had tucked it safely away in her doll’s crib.
Sometimes, she creates more of a minor hindrance to the day’s chores – like when she tossed all the mushrooms into the dirty dishwater while I tried to cook supper.
She is getting her fill of vegetables. It balances out the time she had free reign over her Halloween candy or every other night when she convinces her sister to get her a bowl of ice cream.
And her sister was only trying to be kind and share when she let the toddler play with her new slime, which ended up in her hair, her doll’s hair, her coat, the car seat and inside the diaper bag.
Summer was an adventure. There was the camping trip where she learned you shouldn’t step on frogs. And the summer afternoon where she learned the chickens won’t eat the dahlia blossoms – only after picking every last one from the flower bed.
We made memories visiting friends and family. There was the special time she contracted hand, foot and mouth disease abroad and spread it to all of daycare. And the fun family wedding where Penelope went missing in a dark dance hall. Panic had begun to set in when I found her with a fist full of frosting at the cupcake table.
There was that fun weekend of the lost shoes. Penelope’s new boot went missing at her cousin’s cross country meet, prompting the family to split up and comb the course for footwear that was perfectly camouflaged in the fall leaves. Later that day, another shoe and another park had Mom and Grandpa retracing steps time and time again. The old, worn shoe turned up back at home in Dad’s coat pocket.
We keep things pretty tidy around here. I’ve never washed a pair of mittens so often, but when your toddler comes walking down the alley with dog poop in her hand, in the wash they go. And again when the same thing happens two days later.
The house should be practically spotless, too. The other day, after cleaning red Christmas cookie frosting out of the carpet, I got to scrub a matching spot of spaghetti sauce. That spill happened when the older kid stepped in a bowl of noodles the toddler left on the floor.
The little one really has been such the “helper” lately. She frosted those Christmas cookies (one cookie got some frosting on it. The rest of the icing went in her mouth and in her hair, on her white shirt, and on the floor, of course). She decorated the tree. And redecorated, and she broke only two hand-me-down, irreplaceable ornaments.
She really is trying to be good, for you, Santa – even if she refuses to sit on your lap at the mall. She knows you see her when she’s sleeping. Or when she’s awake at midnight. And 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
And yes, maybe some of those misadventures could be prevented if Mom were watching her a little more closely. Maybe I should keep the candy stash under lock and key, and maybe I shouldn’t trust her around breakables. But how dull would life be without a little mess?
For Christmas, maybe go easy on the candy, but she could really use some new mittens. And could I get a new rug?