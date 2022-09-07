Know it all

The State Fair is over, kids are back in school, and summer is winding down.

I like these transition seasons. It’s good to mix things up, change routines, try something new, set new goals.

It’s still a year before she starts school, but my 4 year old is starting a new daycare, a move that brought some excitement and nerves. New teachers and new kids - it’s a big change for a little kid.

Along with that, she lost her first tooth over the long weekend. I’m happy to report that inflation hasn’t hit tooth fairy land. Under her pillow was a $3 pile of quarters. It’s a fair increase from my last lost tooth, but not these $15-per-molar rates I’ve been hearing about.

My girl is growing up, and I’m reminded sometimes that with that comes letting go of Mom. It’s something we’re both adjusting to.

On the way out the door the other day she tripped down the back steps (my Mom would say that’s an Atyeo trait). She skinned her knee. She showed concern about it, but didn’t cry. (Tough girl.)

Later that night she asked, “Mom, why weren’t you there when I skinned my knee?”

I told her I was sorry she got hurt, but I trust her to walk out down the steps alone. The more she grows, the more she’ll get to do on her own. I won’t always be there to catch her when she falls.

For now, I’ll revel in those times that she still needs me. I’m the person who is around to keep her safe and the one who knows the answers to most of her questions.

Another recent discussion with the 4-year-old was about whether or not we’d have to ask Grandpa, repair-man extraordinaire, to fix a can of silly string with a broken spray nozzle. Not wanting to trouble my dad with such a silly request, I suggested I could learn how to fix it.

“But you don’t go to school anymore,” she said. “You’re a mom. You already know everything.”

That belief won’t last long. For now, I’ll take it.