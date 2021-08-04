Opinion: 30x30 controversy overblown

As a journalist, I know the importance of a good government watchdog. Government should be by the people and for the people, and having a free press – the fourth estate – constantly watching those in power and keeping them honest is important.

Since President Biden signed an executive order on conservation in January, there’s been a lot of backlash and a lot of talk about a “land grab.” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts embarked on a statewide tour to caution his constituents of this “radical” plan.

Biden’s order sets a goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and water by 2030, hence its popular name, the 30x30 plan. It doesn’t lay out any real details on how that will happen. Conserving 30% of our nation’s landscape would equate to 729 million acres or another 437 million acres that isn’t already protected. It’s an area a little less than nine times the size of South Dakota.

That’s no small parcel. And those in agriculture, who make their living from the land certainly should take note, keeping a close eye on what it will mean for their property.

But the 30x30 plan does not equate to a land grab, according to area experts who take a more reasoned approach than some heads of state.

More likely, it will look like more funding for conservation programs that already exist and adding new ones. The feds have assured their approach is about voluntary efforts and local decision making.

A paper from the federal departments of agriculture, interior and commerce laid out a few more details on the nation’s first conservation goals this spring. It talked about access to natural areas for people and wildlife. Those wildlife coridoors are where the government could look to acquire land, according to Dave Aiken, Professor and Water and Agricultural Law Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, talking in a webinar last week. Ultimately the government will respect private property rights, he said, “basically because they have to.”