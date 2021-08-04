Opinion: 30x30 controversy overblown

As a journalist, I know the importance of a good government watchdog. Government should be by the people and for the people, and having a free press – the fourth estate – constantly watching those in power and keeping them honest is important.
Since President Biden signed an executive order on conservation in January, there’s been a lot of backlash and a lot of talk about a “land grab.” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts embarked on a statewide tour to caution his constituents of this “radical” plan.
Biden’s order sets a goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and water by 2030, hence its popular name, the 30x30 plan. It doesn’t lay out any real details on how that will happen. Conserving 30% of our nation’s landscape would equate to 729 million acres or another 437 million acres that isn’t already protected. It’s an area a little less than nine times the size of South Dakota.
That’s no small parcel. And those in agriculture, who make their living from the land certainly should take note, keeping a close eye on what it will mean for their property.
But the 30x30 plan does not equate to a land grab, according to area experts who take a more reasoned approach than some heads of state.
More likely, it will look like more funding for conservation programs that already exist and adding new ones. The feds have assured their approach is about voluntary efforts and local decision making.
A paper from the federal departments of agriculture, interior and commerce laid out a few more details on the nation’s first conservation goals this spring. It talked about access to natural areas for people and wildlife. Those wildlife coridoors are where the government could look to acquire land, according to Dave Aiken, Professor and Water and Agricultural Law Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, talking in a webinar last week. Ultimately the government will respect private property rights, he said, “basically because they have to.”
He doesn’t see croplands going away. They won’t be high on the list for conservation, he said, unless we’re looking at carbon sequestration.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is one of the agencies leading the charge. They already have boots on the ground across the country and established relationships with farmers and ranchers who are already making an effort to do the best thing for the land.
Those projects that are already in place to conserve our nation’s farm land will count toward that 30% goal.
“Clearly traditional programs like CRP … that’s clearly going to count,” Aiken said.
Officials are already working to increase CRP acres. The goal is to meet a 27 million acre target by 2023 with higher incentive payments, FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux told the ag professionals gathered at the annual South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls in early July.
Pushing for conservation without taking agricultural production into account would be a mistake, according to Ducheneaux.
“Idle land degrades,” he said. “You need working conservation.”
It seems like each year we’re faced with more and more weather challenges - floods that turn fields into marshes, drought that stunts the growth of our crops and pastures, and wildfires that tear through our forests. Farmers and ranchers that practice soil-building principles, crop diversity and managed grazing will tell you that they’re less stressed about the effects a few dry years or wet years will have on their operations. Their land is cared for in a way to best manage the water.
It can’t hurt to work the land in ways that make it more resilient. And if it counts as conservation, we’ll all be better for it.
At the Tri-State Neighbor, we'll be watching as the plan takes shape and work to keep you informed on how it might affect our land and our lives in the upper Midwest.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.