Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A year ago, I thought I had this child care thing figured out, but now our daycare situation looks entirely different than what we had planned.

That said, we’re lucky to have daycare at all. The lack of options for working parents has become a statewide conversation in South Dakota. Gov. Kristi Noem backed an incentives program for daycares during the 2022 legislative session, and made the issue of child care a priority again in her successful bid for a second term in office. There's talk of a legislative summer study that will almost certainly result in a bevy of proposals for next year’s session in Pierre.

In the meantime, it’s great to see some rural communities are taking solutions into their own hands.

The city of Madison, South Dakota, has no daycare center, South Dakota Searchlight reported this winter. That might not be a problem in a close-knit community where moms and dads can perhaps rely on grandparents and maybe a few in-home daycares to fill their needs. But Madison is preparing to welcome new businesses, adding hundreds of jobs, the article pointed out. That will draw some new residents who might not have those family connections, and it could overwhelm the in-home daycares.

To meet the impending need, an economic development agency in Madison plans to provide a space and partner with a child care provider to operate a daycare center.

Similarly, in Ord, Nebraska, a public-private partnership used federal pandemic relief money to help expand a current daycare's capacity from 40 children to 168.

Here’s how our daycare situation evolved:

A year ago, our preschooler had settled in at her downtown daycare center. This, after COVID caused disruptions and constant staff changes. A longtime and well-loved teacher left for a work-from-home job. Other teachers were gone after short stints. Like many industries, daycares are struggling with post-pandemic staffing shortages. For some kids, like mine, that translates to regressive behavior or just the nerves that come with getting to know someone new.

The baby, due last April, had a spot secured at the same in-home daycare where the older sister had started. My plan was to keep her home through the summer. I would use a combination of maternity leave, grandma-care and my thankfully flexible job to keep baby home as long as possible.

Everything worked out as planned, and then it didn’t.

The daycare center raised rates for the second time in a year, making the preschooler’s monthly tuition higher than our mortgage payment. We started to look for other options.

Then as the baby’s daycare start date approached, the provider asked that we push it back. “OK. Working another week or two with baby at my feet, I could manage that,” I thought. Relief was in sight.

Then the provider wanted us to start part time. And when she did start, my then-7 month old wasn’t adjusting to her new surroundings. She went on hunger strike and cried through most of her daycare hours. We and the provider agreed it wasn’t going to work.

That sent us scrambling to find any daycare opening. For babies in Sioux Falls, that’s rare. I’m not a first-time mom. I know about the waiting lists. I know people start scoping daycares before that baby bump is very big. But we didn’t expect to be in this situation.

I spent hours making phone calls and sending messages, in some cases only to learn we’d be waiting five months or more for an opening. One in-home we visited on a Friday sent us home with a welcome packet. By Sunday, the spot was no longer available.

We had to shift our expectations for what we’d spend on infant care, and even then we found some rates that were way out of league. They made our mortgage payment look like pocket change.

Miraculously, we learned the preschooler’s old downtown daycare center had done some shifting in its infant rooms. They had an opening in their room of crawlers just as our little one was making her first moves. Go, baby, go! The location is great and we love the staff. The tuition, while not ideal, is something we can handle.

The preschooler, meanwhile, is enjoying her new play school. It’s a less structured environment where she’s working on big things like relationships and problem solving. They make mud cakes and fly down zip lines and come home totally covered in dirt some days. I have no complaints.

Child care is such an essential part of the local economy. Parents need reliable care providers so they can focus on their careers and other important contributions to society. I hope our communities can come together like Madison and Ord and make it work for working parents.