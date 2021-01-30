Reaching out

Janelle Atyeo Editor Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Follow Janelle Atyeo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hello, friends. We’ve nearly made it through January. I’m happy things seem to be on the path returning to some sense of normalcy. Like last year, our Tri-State Neighbor crew has back-to-back-to-back farm shows that started with the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion. It was so nice to see our readers again and have a neighborly visit.

Last Sunday morning, I saw our own Mr. Jim Woster on the cover of the Argus Leader getting his COVID-19 vaccine. He’s a fine example for us all, doing what’s best for his health and the health of those around him. They didn’t have a photo of him as the shot was administered, so I can’t tell you if he looked as dashing as a young Elvis with his sleeve rolled up for his polio vaccine, but I imagine it was a similar scene. Perhaps Jim even serenaded the nurses afterward.

While we’re doing our best to prevent the spread of COVID and its scary new variants, physical distancing is still a thing. Our columnists have some great ideas for staying connected. Sheri Poore writes about programs at local libraries to deliver books to elderly readers and suggests tech-savvy relatives can help shut-ins download audiobooks, a great way to pass the time when days are long and lonely. Jaclyn Wilson writes about a program from Nebraska Humanities that connects strangers through letter writing. I’m inspired to try it out myself!